Booking flights can be one of the most difficult and stressful parts of planning your next vacation. With so many choices to make, the entire process has led some fliers to throw up their hands and succumb to decision fatigue, resulting in a less than perfect travel experience. One particular option you’ll have to weigh when booking a flight is the class of seating, with plenty of new options opening up to suit your needs.

If you’re fancy and money isn’t an object, maybe you’re used to flying first class. For most vacationers, though, this simply isn’t a prudent place to splurge. Alternatively, if you’re anything like the vast majority of fliers, you’ve likely spent your fair share of time in coach, also known as economy class.

While economy offers less comfort and frills than the pricier business or first class seats, some airlines have taken to bridging the gap with a new class, known as premium economy. In order to understand if premium economy is the right choice for you, you’ll first have to learn the difference between the new class and the classic economy we all know and tolerate, and weigh out the pros and cons.

Luckily, we’ve got you covered, with a comprehensive guide to understanding whether premium economy is worth the money, and if it’s right for you personally. With any luck, you’ll soon be flying in style, with an amount of legroom that won’t require you to get up and stretch every 15 minutes.

What Is Premium Economy?

As we all know, economy seating is just about the tightest quarters you can get on a commercial flight, offering very little legroom and minute space for your baggage. Standard run-of-the-mill economy also often sees you boarding last, and losing access to overhead storage space, resulting in airline staff forcing you to check your luggage at the gate. Premium economy doesn’t quite elevate your travel experience up to the heights of first class, but it does provide some minor comforts not extended to those flying coach.

For starters, seats are located closer to the front of the plane, allowing you to board earlier, and offer roughly 5 to 7 inches of additional legroom. An upgrade to premium economy also gets you a seat with an extra inch or so of width, which lets you spread out and settle in a bit easier, especially on long-range flights.

Depending on what airline you fly with, or the duration of your trip, a premium economy seat may also carry better amenities than standard economy accommodations. This can range from different meal and beverage options, included pre-board kits for in-flight entertainment, and even a better rate of airline mile accruement. Needless to say, all of this comes at a cost, but if you’re someone who prioritizes comfort above all else, premium economy may be the perfect upgrade to scratch that itch.

How Much Does A Premium Upgrade Cost?

Like any airplane ticket, the price of a premium economy seat can vary wildly due to a number of factors. These include trip distance, time of year, and whether you’re utilizing rewards programs when you buy, among other things. Suffice is to say, premium economy seats clock in at more than standard economy, but less than business class. For short-distance travel this upgrade could cost as little as $10, though cross-country or international flights could see that rate skyrocketing into the hundreds. Most airlines also offer rewards programs and loyalty points, which could be used to significantly reduce or entirely eliminate the cost of an upgrade, making it easier for frequent flyers to take advantage of the premium class.

Deciding whether premium economy is right for you largely depends on your own comfort level, willingness to spend more money, and the duration of your trip. It also largely hinges on what airline you choose to fly with in the first place, as not all planes even carry such an option.

Carriers such as United Airlines, Singapore Airlines, Air Canada, and American Airlines each offer premium economy seating, while others offer a similar upgrade tier under a different name. JetBlue, for instance, offers an upgrade from coach under the apt title Even More Space, while Delta Air Lines titles their equivalent Delta Premium Select.

Is Premium Economy Really Worth It?

As stated, your decision to book a premium economy seat will likely stem from a number of personal considerations. Of course, most travelers will feel more comfortable wrestling with reduced legroom and smaller storage space for an hour-long flight than a cross-country odyssey, while others would be willing to pay for the peace of mind alone.

Frequent travelers tend to recommend going for the upgrade only if you can score it at a 15 percent or under up-charge from your original seat. If you’re traveling with a group, it may also be worth discussing the possibility of reducing expenses on other portions of your trip to accommodate the extra spending. As always, be sure to vigorously research the best rates before booking your next adventure, despite the impending decision fatigue.