Father’s Day is fast approaching, and finding the perfect gift for a dad who loves traveling can be challenging. Your father might be a business traveler who spends hours on planes and in hotels, an adventure seeker exploring new destinations, or someone who simply enjoys weekend getaways. Either way, the right travel accessories can make his journeys more comfortable and enjoyable.

Travel-savvy dads appreciate gifts that combine practicality with innovation, items that solve problems on the road while being compact enough to fit in a carry-on. This Father’s Day, surprise your globe-trotting dad with thoughtful gifts that show you understand his wanderlust and want to make his travel experiences even better. The following gifts combine functionality with style and make sure your traveling dad stays comfortable, organized, and entertained wherever his adventures take him.

Our Top 7 Picks

A Smarter Way To Stay Hydrated: LARQ Self-Cleaning Water Bottle

This is not your average water bottle. The LARQ PureVis Self-Cleaning Bottle uses UV-C LED technology to purify water and clean the bottle’s interior every two hours. That means your dad doesn’t have to worry about sketchy water fountains or funky smells in his travel bottle. It’s rechargeable via USB, keeps liquids cold for 24 hours or hot for 12, and comes in sleek, travel-friendly designs. The bottle’s tech-driven design makes it perfect for international trips, long-haul flights, or even remote hikes. It’s a thoughtful upgrade for dads who already have their packing routine down to a science.

Portable Grooming With Style: Manscaped The Handyman Face Shaver

Forget bulky electric razors or disposable blades that end up tossed at TSA. The Handyman by MANSCAPED is a compact, cordless face shaver that delivers a close, smooth shave without taking up valuable bag space. Water-resistant and USB-C rechargeable, it’s designed for travel with a protective cover and dual-action blades for stubble-free results on the go. For the dad who values grooming but hates the hassle, this is a sleek solution that combines convenience and quality.

Level Up The Carry-On Game: Nomatic Navigator Sling 6L

Most backpacks are either too big, too small, or not made for someone who moves the way your dad does. The Nomatic Navigator 6L Sling expands to 9L and offers RFID-safe pockets, cable pass-throughs, and water-resistant materials. It’s ideal for dads who travel with tech or like to keep things tightly organized without wearing a full backpack. It fits snugly across the chest or back and pairs well with rolling luggage, making it perfect for security lines, layovers, or sightseeing without bulk.

A Travel Journal That’s Actually Fun: The Adventure Challenge Travel Edition

For dads who love documenting memories but aren’t into traditional journaling, The Adventure Challenge: Travel Edition is a creative and engaging alternative. It features 50 scratch-off travel prompts that encourage off-the-beaten-path exploration, from quirky roadside attractions to unexpected local food spots. Each page has space for notes and a photo, turning the journal into a keepsake. It’s great for solo travelers or dads traveling with partners, friends, or family. Think of it as a memory-maker disguised as a gift.

Power Up Without The Bulk: Anker 737 Power Bank (PowerCore 24K)

If your dad’s phone is always on red at the worst time, give him the gift of high-speed backup power. The Anker 737 Power Bank holds 24,000mAh and can fast-charge laptops, phones, and tablets simultaneously with its 3 USB ports (2 USB-C and 1 USB-A). It’s airline-safe and compact enough to toss in a backpack or carry-on. This charger features a smart digital display that shows battery health and charge time. It’s ideal for dads who work remotely while traveling or those who just hate searching for outlets in airport terminals.

A TSA-Proof Cologne Alternative: The Duke Cannon Solid Cologne

Help your dad stay fresh without dealing with TSA liquid limits. The Duke Cannon Solid Cologne is a rugged, masculine scent that comes in a sturdy, travel-sized tin. It’s a wax-based cologne made with natural and organic ingredients, and is easy to apply with just a swipe to the wrist or neck. Unlike spray colognes, this solid formula won’t leak in his bag or cause problems at airport security. It’s ideal for fathers who appreciate classic scents with a modern twist and want a scent that stands out from every other guy at the terminal.

Lightweight, Eco-Friendly Comfort: Tropicfeel Travel Shoes

Shoes can be a hassle when packing light, but Tropicfeel’s Travel Shoes are built for versatility. Designed to go from trail to airport lounge to dinner out, they’re lightweight, quick-drying, and sustainably made. These shoes are breathable and stylish, which makes them perfect for warm-weather destinations or multi-purpose wear. Packing multiple pairs isn’t necessary — these handle it all, and your dad won’t feel like he’s wearing camping gear.

Bonus Option: A Travel-Sized Espresso Maker

If your dad is a caffeine loyalist, a Wacaco Nanopresso Portable Espresso Maker will change the game. It doesn’t need electricity or batteries, just hot water and ground coffee. It’s compact, weighs less than a pound, and fits in a backpack side pocket. It’s ideal for early train rides, long flights, or remote Airbnbs that lack decent coffee options. If your dad is the type who plans trips around coffee spots, this will earn you serious points.