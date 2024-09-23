If you’re anything like me, packing for a trip is always a bit stressful, and it doesn’t help that I always wait until the last minute. I usually spend time pinning the perfect outfits on Pinterest or scrolling Instagram for style inspiration. However, fashion stylist Ariel Franklin has definitely served as an inspiration to many. Franklin has over a decade of personal styling and creative directing experience. She’s coordinated countless photo shoots, brand campaigns, and fashion shows. Her passion is to make every curated wardrobe and visual production reflect her client’s unique personalities and aspirations.

Here, Franklin shares her top tips for being stylish while on the go.

Travel Noire: What are your must-have fashion staples for fall travel that are stylish and practical?

Ariel Franklin: I don’t often prioritize practicality—I’ll wear an itchy sweater if it looks dope and put a T-shirt under it. I care about being fresh. Your must-have staples should reflect your personal favorites. Think of your go-to sneakers, a nostalgic comfort item, or a cozy sweater that feels like a warm blanket. For me, my custom Mad Hatter duster cardigan is a fall staple. Made from a tapestry blanket, it carries sentimental value. It reminds me of pivotal moments, like the first time I traveled to Europe.

The film I wrote and produced the wardrobe for was accepted into the Carmarthen Bay Film Festival in Wales. I was intentional about expressing my uniqueness through my wardrobe on that trip. It’s important to treat style as an individual preference—sometimes at the cost of comfort. Being true to yourself is the road to a better quality of life, and personal style is a huge part of that. If you’re an entrepreneur, another staple is a custom tee, sweater, or jacket with your company logo. Especially when traveling, it’s a great way to represent your brand wherever you go.

TN: How do you recommend travelers balance comfort and style when dressing for long flights or road trips?

AF: Balancing comfort and style can be subjective, but there’s a universal comfort uniform we all know and love. Let’s build that look from the basics and start with a staple silhouette—think a cozy jogging suit, an oversized hoodie, or a duster cardigan paired with a soft cotton tee, leggings, and crew socks. Finish with your favorite sneakers or insulated furry boots. To elevate the look, add texture, patterns, or bold colors.

One of your pieces should have an interesting texture, print, or pattern, and then choose another item that pulls a color from that pattern. You can go monochromatic when incorporating texture, especially if you’re leaning into nude or neutral tones. For instance, a cable knit sweater is a classic because it adds dimension and interest to a soft, simple color.

TN: What key pieces should travelers pack to transition seamlessly from daytime sightseeing to evening outings while on vacation?

AF: Don’t aim for a seamless transition—embrace a look that says you’re the main character of the movie that is your vacation! When I visited Valle De Bravo, Mexico, to see the Monarch Butterfly migration, it was a dream. The destination’s backdrop required a specific wardrobe. I was in a town rich in culture and beauty, so it was the perfect opportunity to be glamorous and align with the beauty around me.

I don’t recommend transitional looks if you don’t have to. This doesn’t have to be expensive; thrift stores offer some of the most beautiful finds at a fraction of the cost of your favorite online boutique. Chances are, if you’re planning a vacation, you’re shopping for something new anyway. Why not treat yourself like the star you are? Dress for the occasion to elevate your experience and increase your quality of life.

TN: How can travelers incorporate fall trends into their vacation wardrobe without overpacking?

AF: Dress like your true self or the version you want to be—this won’t always align with trends. To avoid overpacking, focus on versatile pieces that can be mixed and matched. You might elevate a pair of jeans from day to night by changing the accessories, top, and shoes to create an entirely different look. For instance, on a seven-day vacation, you might only need three pairs of shoes—one of which you’ll wear on the plane.

TN: What accessories do you suggest to elevate a casual vacation look instantly?

AF: It’s not which kind of accessories but that you remember to accessorize every look. Sunglasses, bracelets, necklaces, earrings—my rule is to include at least three in a combination that works for that particular outfit.

You’ll want to pay attention to ‘the weight of the look.’ This means that large earrings paired with a bold necklace might overwhelm the top half of your outfit, creating too much visual weight in one area. To balance the look, you might remove or swap one of the statement pieces or opt for bracelets or rings to distribute the attention more evenly across your entire silhouette.

TN: How can travelers adapt their style to different destinations and climates while staying true to themselves?

AF: How you pack depends on your trip’s purpose and overall theme. What’s the theme? Are you an explorer? Is it a ‘party all night’ adventure, or is your main focus on enjoying food? (By the way, I highly recommend a food-focused trip.)

Style is nonverbal communication. What are you trying to say through what you’re wearing? Your style tells a story even when you do not think about it. Make sure it says something authentic to who you are and contributes to the magic you plan to experience on your trip.

