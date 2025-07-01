The environment at typical all-inclusive resorts usually caters to couples seeking romance or groups of friends wanting to unwind and relive their party days with endless rounds of shots. Still, I have yet to find one as welcoming to a solo traveler as the Excellence Resorts brand.

I was hooked after my first encounter during a 2024 visit to Excellence Oyster Bay, located not far from Montego Bay, Jamaica. However, I justified my newfound favorite as a result of the destination itself — because Jamaica, as a solo traveler, always offers good vibes.

But after a recent stay at one of the brand’s newest properties, Excellence Coral Playa Mujeres, I discovered that the magic lies in the organization’s standard of excellence, pun intended.

Warm Arrivals And An Idyllic Atmosphere In Playa Mujeres

Simone Cheri

Excellence Resorts, an adults-only, all-inclusive resort brand, has become my preferred choice in all-inclusive getaways for a few reasons. Aside from a staff that shows up as if they genuinely enjoy what they do, and how each property infuses cherished elements of local culture, it’s the subtle details that make a world of difference.

Approximately six miles north of Cancún, the first impression of Excellence Coral Playa Mujeres is grand. After a safe (and swift) 30-minute private transfer from Cancún International Airport, the Excellence experience impresses early, with a stately gated entrance and well-manicured flora native to the Yucatan Peninsula. Ice-cold towels and freshly poured, crisp bubbles invite you to leave your worries behind.

The stunning property opened in February of 2025, and every aspect of its design feels photo-worthy, from swim-up suites with pool views to the stunning origami and cherry blossom installation at the gourmet Asian cuisine favorite, Kanpai.

Suite Amenities Worth Relocating

Excellence Coral Playa Mujeres offers two accommodation types: standard and Excellence Club. For the best perks and access to exclusive spaces throughout the resort, Club status is the way to go. During my visit, I stayed in one of the resort’s Club Suites, a Junior Swim-up Suite with a Private Pool. The room category is new to the Excellence portfolio, offering immediate access to both a private and shared pool. It is also one of 15 Excellence Club suite configurations available at the property.

Unique room amenities are possibly my favorite part of the stay (and proof that it doesn’t take much to bring me joy despite my high travel standards). In-room controls make requesting housekeeping or opting into do-not-disturb as accessible as the click of a button. There are, of course, all the furnishings you might imagine — a cozy king bed, marble bathroom with a rain shower, and a fully-stocked mini bar.

However, it’s the room amenity you don’t see at first glance that should become a resort standard: the Excellence box. This discreet cubby, of sorts, allows for the delivery of room service orders without disturbance. When your DND light is on, staff can access the “Ex-box” from the outside (with a key). After dining, place the tray back in the box, and housekeeping will collect it later. Talk about a game-changing room design element.

Eating, Exploring, And Exhaling

Simone Cheri

It’s a tough choice having to choose between the resort’s 11 on-site à la carte restaurants and a buffet, but someone has to do it. Traditional Mexican, Mediterranean, Italian, and Asian cuisines are all represented in gorgeously designed, thematic dining spaces. A few crowd favorites include the highly-booked interactive Teppanyaki rooms at Kanpai, savory street tacos at Típico, and unique sushi spreads at Spice.

Excellence Resorts makes doubling down on your guilt-free dining easy, as portions here are never too large, leaving room for more. At each restaurant, meal sizes are designed to support sampling the menu. Instead of making tough menu choices and sending half-eaten plates back to the kitchen, Excellence’s moderate-sized meals are a practice I wish more resorts adopted.

Pro tip: For guests wanting to try experiences that require a reservation, such as Whisper, a speakeasy, or dining at certain restaurants, be sure to save your spot early. Popular dining spots and limited-availability activities fill up quickly, so a little day-one planning can save you from any disappointment later in your trip.

Discover The Excellence App And Activities

Understandably, you won’t spend all your time feeding your foodie fantasies, which is where the Excellence Resorts app comes in handy. I know, I know — not another app, but it’s the best way to have on-property happenings and activities at your fingertips. Easily view a map of the entire resort, each day’s activity schedule, restaurant hours and menus, and optional add-on excursions. Using the app can ensure you don’t miss the midday volleyball game at the main pool or the tribute performance of your favorite ’80s music legend. The temporary storage space on your phone is worth it, and it will make getting around the property much easier.

Of course, if your travel goals are anything like mine, it’s not about a schedule or doing the most. In fact, quite the opposite. Saunter from some morning beach time along Playa Mujeres to Miilé Spa for your therapy of choice — think, hydrotherapy, facials, body wraps, and massages.

Afterward, the Martini Bar is only a few steps away, where bartenders craft cocktail classics with perfection. If the most difficult decision you have to make that day is between a private lounge session and a social vibe at the swim-up bar, congratulations — you’re officially on vacation.

A Reminder That I Deserve This

Taking vacations alone, without the need for anyone else to join me, is freeing, and I’ve grown to anticipate my stays at Excellence Resorts. One of my favorite takeaways from the trip was how the resort struck a balance between entertainment and moments that allowed for the restorative vacation I had planned.

While the latest hits, line dances, and lounging poolside were always available, it didn’t take away from mid-morning naps on my deck or slow starts in the morning. It was a reminder that a luxurious life isn’t always about spending (or doing) the most. It’s about finding the spaces where being treated well is the baseline. I’m happy to report that I discovered that at Excellence Coral Playa Mujeres.