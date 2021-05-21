Egypt Tourism Adds New ‘Holy Family’ Tourist Biblical Route

The journey of the ‘Holy Family’ biblical route throughout Egypt is being highlighted as a new tourist route for travelers to experience while they follow infant Jesus and his parents’ footsteps into Cairo. While the guided route starts in the Egyptian capital and runs through the ancient cities of Tanis, Tal Basta, and Ismailia; these are all expected to be historical cities Mary and Joseph traveled through to seek refuge after being exiled.

The 9-day trek through Egypt is being used as a new tourist package to help reestablish the lack of tourists coming through the country in the past year.

Days two through four take travelers around the visited holy establishments in Cairo. These sites are all sought after places that the Holy Family traveled to find safety — including the Tree of the Virgin Mary in Al-Matariya, The Church of the Holy Virgin in Musturd and the Church of the Virgin Maria in Bilbeis.

After visiting these destinations, travelers will be guided out of the northern regions of Cairo and will have time to indulge in Egyptian cuisine and visit the various monasteries in the area. The religious institutions of Christianity based nearby are from the 4th century; the monastery of St Macarius the Great, Monastery of St Pisho, Paromeos Monastery, and the Syrian Monastery.

On the fifth day of being on the route, tourists view Church of St Sergius. This historical site was where Jesus and his parent’s supposedly resided in Egypt and the Church was built on top of that site.

Within the southern regions of Cairo, and being one of the oldest parts of the capital, Coptic Cairo is home to some of the most valued religious Egyptian relics. The Coptic Museum is a must-see landmark that will be a pitstop during this day because it houses most of Egypt’s largest collection of religious artifacts.

Photo Credits: Osama Elsayed

Following the 3-hour drive through the Nile Valley, to the province of Minya, travelers will be able to visit the Monastery of the Holy Virgin. This ancient church is mostly constructed by rocks and is historically believed to have been constructed in 328 AD by Helena, the mother of Emperor Constantine on the refuge site where the Holy family sheltered for 3 days in a cave.

Travelers will then head to the city of Asyut, where they will visit the religious institution of the Holy Virgin, which resides on the location where the holy family stayed for half a year.

The route will end in Cairo. Packages start at $1515 and include hotel stays, 8 served breakfast meals, as well as lunch and dinner meals. All transportation will be on Egypt’s bus system.

