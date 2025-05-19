Delta Air Lines just dropped major news that’ll shake up how folks book and experience travel. The airline is rolling out a revamped booking process and renaming all its fare classes—starting Oct. 1.

Announced on May 15, Delta’s cabin classes are getting a full rebrand and reorganization. All updates will apply to flights scheduled on or after Oct. 1, which are already open for booking.

Big Changes Are Coming to the Main Cabin

Delta’s Main Cabin is seeing the biggest shake-up. It’s being renamed Delta Main, and travelers will have three options based on their budget and travel vibes.

Delta Main Basic is the most affordable option. It’s essentially Delta’s current Basic Economy—just with a new name. You’ll get an assigned seat, but don’t expect early boarding or Delta Sky Club access. It’s all about getting there, no frills attached.

is the most affordable option. It’s essentially Delta’s current Basic Economy—just with a new name. You’ll get an assigned seat, but don’t expect early boarding or Delta Sky Club access. It’s all about getting there, no frills attached. Delta Main Classic steps it up. You’ll earn five Delta SkyMiles for every dollar spent and enjoy faster boarding, seat selection, eCredits for cancellations, and same-day standby options.

steps it up. You’ll earn five Delta SkyMiles for every dollar spent and enjoy faster boarding, seat selection, eCredits for cancellations, and same-day standby options. Delta Main Extra is the top-tier option within Delta Main. This fare earns you seven SkyMiles per dollar, same-day standby access, and quicker boarding. Plus, if you need to cancel, your refund goes back to your original payment method.

Other Cabin Names Are Changing, Too

Delta didn’t stop at the Main Cabin. The airline is updating all its cabin names:

Delta Comfort+ becomes Delta Comfort

becomes First Class will now be Delta First

will now be Delta One gets a new name: Delta Premium Select

What Else Should You Know About Delta’s Fare Shake-Up?

According to the airline, the revamped fare lineup comes with a “modernized shopping layout” on Delta.com and the Fly Delta app. That means you’ll be able to quickly compare fare perks and choose what works best for your trip.

The updates apply to both domestic and international routes, depending on availability. If you booked a flight before May for travel on or after Oct. 1, Delta may auto-update your booking to match the new structure.

Delta also mentioned that in some markets, customers might see Refundable fare options instead of the Extra tier. These refundable tickets give travelers the flexibility to cancel their trip at any time for a full refund before departure.