While our pet dog or lizard may qualify as one of the cutest animals in the world, there’s a broader spectrum of wildlife that we must also consider. Cute animals extend beyond our imaginations to breeds, sizes and shapes we’ve never seen. These animals, of course, have a hometown with budding cultures, food scenes and sights to see. Among these cute, unique animals are several species that make coveted destinations that much more with visiting. Here’s our list of animals that make a place worth visiting.

Koalas

Small, furry and round, with circular ears and slender hands, the koala is one of the world’s most adorable animals. They sleep over 16 hours a day and love to be held like a baby. They’re one of the best animal cuddlers known for climbing those that tend to them. Their slow, energetic trot also adds to their cuteness, along with their determination and love for rest. Common to the coastlines of Queensland, New South Wales and South Australia, these bear-looking beings have a memorable call and what seems like a warm heart.

Quokkas

Also home to Australia, these brown, small, furry animals are known for their poses: specifically smiling in what looks to be a selfie. Tourists of this area have often taken photos with the animals, and their smiles make for cute candids. They’ve been called the happiest animals in the world for this reason. So, if you’re ever in the area and spot one, make sure to get your flick!

Wombats

When it comes to small, furry, cute animals, it looks like Australia is the place to be! Wombats also call this place home and are classified as a marsupial. Small, brown/tan/grey and slightly furry, wombats are a burrowing animal that typically lives in spaces that are about a mile long. Not as social as their fur baby counterparts, wombats have short pointy ears and short stubby tails.

Fennec Foxes

Preferring a desert habitat, fennec foxes are similar to that of their predecessors. The traditional fox also has small features with a long, slender snout and frame. Their ears appear to be a bit bigger though as their heads and bodies are less proportionate than that of the originator. These foxes can be found in North Africa, are able to stay warm and hunt their prey very well. Similar to the traditional foxes, you may want to keep your distance when in close proximity.

Penguins

Though flightless, these animals are high on the cute charts. They’re sometimes furry with short arms that stick out from their sides. These animals have mastered an adorable waddle, that’s won them their own moniker for that kind of walk. Penguins are tough competition on the cute-o-meter, and can be found in both warm and cold terrain. Black and white in color, these animals live in colonies in Australia, New Zealand, Antarctica and South Africa.

Sand Cats

Found throughout the Sahara Desert, sand cats are similar in color and structure to their domesticated family members. They are small and ferocious as hunters. Digging like wombats and barking like dogs, these characteristics set this kind of cat apart from others. They also prefer heat, a specification unheard of with domesticated cats. Don’t confuse sand cats with a neighborhood version; their instincts are a bit more refined.

Red Pandas

Although the other kind of pandas are cute too, red panda have (literally) red fur and walk like a small bear. They have small bushy tails, combining the features of a traditional panda and a fox. Typically found in trees, these animals are extremely acrobatic. They also have the whiskers of a fox or a cat-like animal. The red panda can be found in the Eastern Himalayas, adding to the existing attractions of this region.

Malayan Flying Lemur

If you’ve seen DreamWorks Madagascar, then this one may seem familiar. Extending from its neck, along its arms and down to its toes, Malayan flying lemurs are able to move through the sky in a flying-like motion. These webbed wings of sorts allow them to travel, mimicking the flight of a bird or tiny plane. They’re brown in color with large eyes, a small nose and mouth. Similar to traditional lemurs, these cute, unique animals definitely make Southeast Asia worth visiting.

Siberian Flying Squirrel

Squirrels are already known for their fast movements, particularly within the states. However, these Siberian flying squirrels found in North Asia and Europe actually take flight unlike the traditional squirrel that climbs and jumps. Similar to the Malayan Flying Lemur, these animals can also be in the air significantly longer than non-flying squirrels. They have small noses and mouths, accompanied by large eyes, making them an almost cartoon-like, cute, unique animal and their habitat a place worth visiting!

Now that you’ve checked out our nine cute, unique animals, what other ones have you seen in your travels? Did you enjoy seeing any of the ones above?