Singapore is known for many things – iconic landmarks, a multicultural food scene, cleanliness, and unconventional laws like its national ban on chewing gum. But beyond the cultural sites and cuisine, the Southeast Asian island nation’s cocktail culture has evolved into a creative expression that has garnered global recognition.

As Singapore enters its 60th year of independence, the libation scene, like that of the Southeast Asian country itself, is still in its infancy. However, with 11 bars named to the coveted Asia’s 50 Best Bars list, more than any other nation, it’s safe to say that Singapore is a bucket list trip for cocktail connoisseurs. Dive into the mixology masterpieces of Singapore’s best bars, according to 50 Best.

Jigger And Pony

Jigger & Pony is an icon among Singaporean bars, ranked third on the list and the best in Singapore. The team’s dedication to research and intentionality has landed Jigger & Pony in the top 10 for six years. Located in Amara Singapore, the bar releases annual “menuzines,” introducing innovative concoctions that capture the zeitgeist uniquely.

The latest edition, Smash!, is a cheeky celebration of simple pleasures, featuring 20 vibrant cocktails, non-alcoholic options, and sharing punches. First-timers should begin their libation tour with the yuzu whisky sour, a cocktail that helped cement Jigger & Pony’s reputation. A punch bowl helps the good times roll when the occasion calls for next-level enjoyment with friends. For sober friends, Apple & Cedar is a spirit-free twist on an apple gin sour. In addition to the drinks, Jigger & Pony offers a variety of bar snacks, including the marsala toastie and an indulgent bikini sandwich (burrata, serrano ham, and black truffle). Guests are invited to discover its convivial hospitality with only one rule: have fun.

Nutmeg And Clove

For a bar vibe steeped in Singapore’s history, head to Nutmeg & Clove. This restaurant and cocktail bar reimagines Singaporean flavors into progressive cocktails, often using local ingredients to tell the stories of Singapore itself.

Now in its 11th year in business, each iteration of its über-creative menu is an immersion into the culture. Try the “Crack of Dawn” and learn about the importance of eggs in local cuisine, or the whiskey-based “Clay It Cool” while learning a snippet of dragon kiln history.

The pride for home extends to Nutmeg & Clove’s food selection, which consists of bar snacks, small plates, shareables, and desserts. Stop by for social hour between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. to imbibe affordably and enjoy complimentary crispy chicken sandwiches.

Sago House

Sago House came to life during the 2020 lockdown in Singapore. The bar was forced to relocate in 2023, but the team brings the same spirit, style, and philosophy that many cherished from its original location. The co-founders’ “Don’t Try” motto birthed an eclectic bar, made mostly of upcycled materials, that’s now tucked away on the top level of a Sago Street shophouse.

Sago House keeps guests guessing with a weekly rotating cocktail menu, welcoming every customer in with a collective “hello.” Local ingredients influence each cocktail, and this lively hangout often hosts social soirées. In 2023, Sago House’s attention to detail and wholehearted hospitality earned the bar the Michter’s Art of Hospitality Award.

Night Hawk

This top-rated bar stop is the vision of veteran bartender Peter Chua and architect firm Studio Dinding. Inspired by Edward Hopper’s 1942 painting “Nighthawks,” they transformed a tiny lot in Singapore’s Tanjong Pagar district into a 25-seat design and cocktail mecca. The design takes a modern approach without being overly showy, with shades of plush maroon and gentle hues accented by occasional gilded furnishings.

Night Hawk’s futuristic-yet-nostalgic presentation extends to its food and beverage menu. Fresh takes on classic cocktails include the Kick Artist Fix — a nod to the Manhattan — featuring rye, rum, maple, fortified wine, and butter. Similarly, Gamma-ray Holiday (gin, melon, pineapple, citrus, bitter gourd, soda) is a playful twist on the Midori sour. There’s also a trio of cocktails available in shot-size servings.

Since opening, Night Hawk has earned the Bareksten Best Bar Design Award from The World’s 50 Best Bars and the One To Watch Award from Asia’s 50 Best Bars in 2023. Showing no signs of slowing down, Night Hawk has made its debut in the prestigious Asia’s 50 Best Bars ranking.

Offtrack

Offtrack is a music-centric bar and restaurant that has quickly become a favorite spot for the creative community in Singapore. Inspired by the co-owners’ travels, Dean Chew and Daniel O’Connor created a space for music lovers, featuring a rotating mix of jazz, soul, and forgotten Asian music gems from yesteryear. Paintings by Singaporean artists hang on the walls of the acoustically enjoyable space as part of its rotating exhibitions.

Chef Edmund Low showcases a selection of pan-Asian sharing plates on the dining menu. At the bar, head bartender Joash Conceciao has reimagined classic cocktails into delicious 2.0 concoctions. The Saturn — a drink made with passionfruit, lemon, and almond — is a day-one favorite. Go Figure, made with whisky, rum, fig, black tea, cassis, and dry vermouth, is also highly recommended.

Native

This three-story shophouse on Amoy Street tells stories of the region through its food and beverage selection. Native comprises a restaurant on the first floor, a cocktail bar on the second, and a fermentation lab on the third. Using local and regional ingredients, Native leads with sustainability while pushing the boundaries of taste and flavor.

The spirits selection reflects the bar team’s deep respect for craft and the provenance of regional distilleries. Expect to find some rare gems from across Asia in the back bar.

Under the leadership of founder Vijay Mudaliar, Native uses its in-house lab to dedicate efforts to thorough research. This commitment translates into the creation of some of the city’s most unique drinks, including the signature Black Rice, made with rice whisky, toasted black rice, coconut, and wild berries. Similarly, the Strawberry Gochujang mixes soju, strawberries, makgeolli, yuzu, and gochujang paste.

Origin Bar

Inside the Shangri-La Hotel, Origin Bar is about journeys in all forms, whether physical, experiential, or metaphorical. The bar boasts major old-school train station vibes with a plush lounge feel. Its more than 600 spirits inventory leads to future-forward cocktails that interpret past and present into far-fetched concepts.

Since opening in 2017, the menu has changed annually, with the entire team developing drinks centered around one big theme. For its latest inventive iteration, Infinity, try the K-POPALOMA, made with distilled kimchi, grapefruit reduction, Perrier, and mezcal. Or boost your outer shine with Super Glow, a beautifying mix of clarified kiwi, kyuri cucumber juice, vitamin C, and green tea super-chilled to -15°C.

American philosopher Ralph Waldo Emerson wrote, “It’s not the destination, it’s the journey.” At the creative, technical, and mildly theatrical Origin Bar, guests are guaranteed to enjoy both.

Analogue Initiative

Despite the restrictions, Analogue Initiative opened during the pandemic, with visionary Vijay Mudaliar pushing the limits of his first bar, the multi-award-winning Native. Sustainability is at the forefront, from the massive 3D-printed aquamarine bar counter made from recycled plastic bottles to unique recycled coasters. Even the tabletops are crafted from a self-sustaining material called mycelium (a type of fungus).

This ethos extends to food and drinks, featuring a global range of spirits and ingredients with less environmental impact. Instead of chocolate, there’s carob, and chicory replaces coffee in the Faux Espresso martini. “Future foods” like spirulina and cactus are highlighted in popular eponymous cocktails.

One of the newer focal points — inclusivity — shines through in everything, from the all-plant-based meals to a carefully curated non-alcoholic drinks menu. The Zephyr and El Mariachi are undisputed favorites among those who prefer spirits. Additionally, all non-alcoholic drinks can be customized upon request to include spirits, ensuring that all tastes and diets are accommodated.

Employees Only

Originally conceived in New York City, the Singapore edition of Employees Only stays true to its roots as a semi-hidden gem. Nestled behind a fortune teller’s lair on the bustling Amoy Street, EO Singapore has upheld a legacy of exuberance and a vibrant atmosphere that seldom disappoints. Since opening in 2016, it has been a favorite among industry insiders and casual patrons for high-energy nights filled with enough cocktails and shots to heighten the excitement.

Prepare for unexpected bursts of song and dance as the team radiates an infectious energy with professional yet unpretentious service. The bar regularly appears on Asia’s 50 Best Bars list due to its steadfast standards of excellence and endurance. Sample an EO classic such as the cognac- and tequila-based Just Ask or a gin-based EO gimlet. EO is also a showstopper for its excellent food. Order a legendary tableside steak tartare, truffled grilled cheese, or the satisfying butterscotch and mascarpone cheesecake to enhance your evening.

Fura

Since its October 2023 opening, Fura has entered Singapore’s competitive bar scene with a strong presentation. This top-ranking bar stands out for its inventive, principled, and fun approach to gastronomy and mixology. Centering creativity and sustainability at the core of its operations, Fura is a 40-seat bar where its cocktail menu, The Journal of Future Foods, highlights abundant or invasive ingredients due to ecological imbalances.

Signature drinks like the Jellyfish Martini and Juice Fruit blend playful creativity with sustainability. Under the guidance of Chef Rasmussen, Fura’s plant-forward menu features unique ingredients like protein-rich insects, ferments, and black garlic “caviar.”

Fura’s innovative sustainability and waste reduction approach earned the Ketel One Sustainable Bar Award at Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024.

ATLAS

In the historic Bugis neighborhood, stepping into ATLAS feels like entering a scene from Gotham City. The Art Deco aesthetic pays tribute to the 1920s through its stunning design, culinary creations, and beverage selection. Its Gatsby-esque flair earned ATLAS the first-ever Bareksten Best Bar Design Award at Asia’s 50 Best Bars.

ATLAS is the go-to choice for gin lovers, where an exceptional gin collection (over 1,300 labels!) awaits. Those of the bubbly persuasion will have a field day with the extensive champagne menu.

ATLAS’s innovative takes on classics, including a flight of three martini variations, further solidify its place as a top contender. Its consistent excellence has resulted in features on every Asia’s 50 Best Bars list since 2017. ATLAS also earned the Rémy Martin Legend of the List Award in 2024.