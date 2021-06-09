Seattle's Black-Owned Communion Restaurant Ranked Best In The World

Seattle’s Communion Restaurant has been named one of the top 12 best new restaurants in the world

The announcement comes one year after chef Kristi Brown and her son Damon Bomar opened the restaurant in the middle of the pandemic, following through on their dreams to open a Black-owned restaurant on the site of the first Black-owned bank in the Pacific Northwest. The restaurant sits on the ground floor of the Liberty Bank Building.

“That’s huge. That’s huge. Honestly, I think we’re still processing it,” said Bomar.

Brown’s signature black-eyed pea hummus and unique variations of soul food are what draw the crowds to the Central District, which is part of the restaurant’s mission to “foster community through the cultivation of fresh food and fine cooking.

‘This list represents restaurants that exhibited resilience and overcame hardships this past year, and we are so grateful to be seen and shared across the globe as a story of success,” the team announced on Instagram. “Thank you to everyone in the community that continues to show up, order, and give support, love, and encouragement every day.”

Communion Restaurant & Bar fuses Southern fare and Asian traditional dishes into one to mirror her experience living in Seattle.

Other dishes on the menu include Unc’s Wings, Salmon Roasted Corn Chowder, Fried Catfish Po’Mi, a New Orleans by way of Saigon, Vietnam dish, an Ode To Pho with the beef brisket and Caramelized Pork Belly, the BBQ Shrimp and Grits, and more.

With such an honor, it’s hard to get in to dine in to enjoy their food.

“We’re pretty booked up right now,” Bomar told local reporters.

Right now, reservations are booked through the end of June. Bomar suggests following the restaurant on social media for any reservation updates. Even though the restaurant is pretty booked, customers can still order takeout.