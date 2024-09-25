The trend of working remotely is here to stay. Cities around the United States are responding by providing attractive incentives to entice remote workers to move. These initiatives aim to enhance communities, attract top talent, and boost local economies. This list of five cities that pay remote workers and provide other opportunities is perfect for digital nomads seeking a change of pace and some extra income.

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Through its Tulsa Remote program, Tulsa, Oklahoma, has become a popular destination for remote workers. This initiative offers $10,000 to eligible remote workers who relocate to the city. Along with the cash, newcomers receive a free membership to a coworking space, access to networking events, and various community resources to help them settle in.

Topeka, Kansas

Topeka’s Choose Topeka program is another attractive option for those who work remotely. It provides up to $10,000 for remote workers renting a home and up to $16,000 for those buying property in Shawnee County. To qualify, you must work remotely for an employer outside the county. Known for its affordability, Topeka offers a cost of living 14% lower than the U.S. average, making it a great choice for remote workers looking to stretch their dollars further.

The Shoals, Alabama

The Shoals area in Alabama, which includes cities like Florence and Muscle Shoals, is another region with substantial incentives for remote workers. The Remote Shoals program provides $10,000 to those who relocate to the area and meet income and employment criteria. Participants must have an income of at least $52,000 and must work remotely for a company outside the Shoals region.

Mattoon, Illinois

For those looking for a smaller town atmosphere, Mattoon, Illinois, might be the place for you. The city is offering up to $5,000 in cash and an additional package worth over $11,000 in benefits. Incentives include free fiber internet for six months, a coworking space membership, and six months of free access to the YMCA. Mattoon’s “Move to Mattoon” program is ideal for remote workers seeking a slower pace in a friendly Midwestern town.

Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York, is another destination welcoming remote workers. Through its Greater ROC Remote initiative, eligible applicants can receive up to $10,000 in relocation incentives. The program is for those working remotely or self-employed outside Monroe County. With a thriving tech scene and access to upstate New York’s natural beauty, Rochester has a lot to offer.