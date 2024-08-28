For some couples, exploring a new city will unlock an exciting level of adventure in their relationship. For others, relaxing on a beach is just what they need to connect more deeply. No matter what they are looking for, vacations provide couples the chance to give their relationships a boost apart from the distractions and stresses of everyday life. On a tight budget, however, finding a cheap vacation spot can bring on stress of its own.

With flights, lodging and excursions, the costs of a vacation can add up. To make planning easier, we have compiled the best cheap vacation spots for couples. Whether you are looking for action-packed fun with your partner, rest and relaxation or just need a change of scenery, these destinations will give couples quality time away without breaking the bank.

Honolulu, Hawaii

This cosmopolitan capital city has something for everyone. From affordable dining at local farmer’s markets to beautiful beach views, Honolulu perfect for couples. Home to the majority of Hawaii’s native population, the city is vibrant with authenticity and cultural experiences. For couples who like to explore, Honolulu is home to several landmarks and ancient sites. These include a stretch of the world-famous Waikīkī Beach and the ʻIolani Palace. With a reliable public transport system (TheBus), it is easy for couples to venture out at low cost.

Things to do: Waikīkī Beach, Lē‘ahi (Diamond Head) hike, or explore arts and nightlife in Downtown Honolulu. Take the time to sample local food and eclectic shops in the Kapahulu neighborhood. Get a history lesson at National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Kapi‘olani Park, or visit Hanaiakamalama (Queen Emma Summer Palace).

Places to stay: Queen Kapiolani Hotel, Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort And Spa, Vive Hotel Waikiki

Palm Springs, California

With sunny weather nearly year-round, Palm Springs provides a relaxing, fun-filled getaway destination for couples. It is home to several canyons for hiking, unique art galleries and boutiques. The desert views and hot springs provide a serene atmosphere for couples to be in a world of their own. With a public rail system, it is easy to access the other eight surrounding cities of the Greater Palm Springs area.

Things to do: Engage in the arts at the Palm Springs Art Museum. Additionally, you can check out the Palm Springs Windmill Tours or Agua Caliente Cultural Museum. Take the Palm Springs Ariel Tramway, and dive into nature with Tahquitz Canyon, Coachella Valley Preserve, or Murray Canyon Trail

Places to stay: Best Western Plus Las Bristas Hotel, Caliente Tropics Hotel, Mahala Palm Springs

Mazatlán, Mexico

A blissful, tropical getaway, Mazatlán is referred to as the “Pearl of the Pacific.” Couples can hail cheap taxis and enjoy transport to Centro Histórico, the old city of Mazatlán, or free parks and historic sites. Available for travelers to enjoy are also several Mexican art galleries and shops. For those looking for an action-packed experience, Mazatlán offers zip lining and beach tours for minimal cost.

Things to do: Party amongst the nightlife and entertainment in Zone Dorada or have fun at Playa Brujas beach. Don’t skip on the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception historic site or Plaza Machado gardens. There’s also Playa Olas Atlas beach or sightseeing in Malecón, Centro Histórico (Old Mazatlán)

Places to stay: Hotel Playa Mazatlan, Costa de Oro Beach Hotel, El Cid Granada Hotel

San Juan, Puerto Rico

San Juan is a vibrant, romantic destination perfect for any couple who enjoys the tropical outdoors and good food. As a cheap vacation spot, the city offers hiking through rainforests, salsa dancing experiences and an extensive variety of colorful historic sites. Walk through old San Juan and take in the beauty of the architecture. Or, grab a paddle board and relax with a yoga class on the water. When the sun goes down, enjoy the music, and dance until the sun comes up.

Things to do: Explore Old San Juan city and Castillo de San Cristobal historic site. Couples will find plenty to see at The Poet’s Passage art galleries. Additionally, couples can get active at El Yunque Rainforest Hike and Waterfall or the Calle de la Fortaleza walking tour. Those wanting a club scene should definitely scope out the La Factoria nightlife bars and clubs

Places to stay: Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Puerto Rico Rainforest, Golf & Beach Resort, The Royal Sonesta San Juan, DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel San Juan

Coeur d’Alene, Idaho

A scenic and cheap vacation destination with lively experiences, Coeur d’Alene has a diverse array of attractions for couples to enjoy. If arts and culture is of interest, experience movie theaters, museums, art galleries, and dinner theater at free and discounted prices year round. Hop on a bike and explore any of six different trails of gorgeous water and land views, as well. On weekends, you can enjoy the flea market before heading to Wallace, Idaho, a historic town with beautiful architecture.

Things to do: Have a unique experience in Downtown Coeur d’Alene or at the Coeur d’Alene Summer Theatre. Find your next unique find at the Coeur d’Alene Flea Market. Hiking fans can check out Hiawatha Biking Trail or North Idaho Centennial Trail. In winter, don’t miss the Coeur d’Alene Outdoor Ice Skating Rink. Additionally, expand your vacation by heading to Wallace, Idaho or Kayak Coeur d’Alene

Places to stay: Lake Village Lodge, Triple Play Resort Hotel & Suites, The McFarland Inn Bed and Breakfast

Jamaica

A popular, cheap vacation destination for couples, Jamaica offers a variety of unique experiences with water including lagoons, waterfalls, and of course, beautiful beaches. At the market, hand-crafted clothing, accessories and trinkets can be purchased for low cost. If you are interested in the local culture, hike up Blue Mountain and experience indigenous Rastafarian villages. Wherever you go, there are inexpensive eating options with authentic cuisine.

Things to do: Delve into history at the Trench Town & Culture Yard Museum, Bob Marley Museum and Mausoleum, or Rose Hall Great House heritage site. Explore Two Sisters Cave and the Great River Bay Caves. As well, couples can enjoy rafting down the Rio Grande, or hikes on Dunn’s River Falls,

Places to stay: Tensing Pen Resort, Westender Inn, Travellers Beach Resort

Toronto, Canada

For couples who love to explore city life, Toronto is the perfect urban getaway. With towering skyscrapers, beautiful architecture and 400-acre waterside parks, couples can enjoy a cheap vacation full of relaxing strolls and views. If you don’t mind getting a little wet, take a trip to the world-famous Niagara Falls. For a bit more privacy and adventure, couples can take a cheap, 15-minute ferry to the Toronto islands. The three interconnected islands are the ultimate romantic oasis.

Things to do: High Park, Toronto Islands, CN Tower, St. Lawrence Market, Distillery District, site-seeing in Harbourfront Centre, shopping in Kensington Market, Hockey Hall of Fame Museum, Niagara Falls

Places to stay: The Yorkville Royal Sonesta Hotel Toronto, Delta Hotels by Marriott Toronto, Chelsea Hotel Toronto

Phuket, Thailand

Awaiting couples who love the tropics, Phuket offers a cheap vacation spot with white sand beaches, clear blue waters and limestone cliffs. For free, couples can site see along the Promthep Cape, the Big Buddha monument, Nai Harn Beach, and the historic Mueang Phuket District. With a variety of natural wonders and historic sites, couples will constantly enjoy a unique viewing experience. To relax, couples can experience boat tours and indigenous Thai massage and spa experiences.

Things to do: There’s so much to do in Phuket, Tailand. Take the Phi Phi Islands Tour, discover Phang Nga Bay Sea Cave, or hop on the Phuket City Tour. For a spot of luxury, head to the Phuket Spas. Spend an afternoon at the idyllic Kata Noi Beach, Nai Harn Beach, or Promthep Cape. For a taste of culture, check out Wat Chalong Temple

Places to stay: Renaissance Phuket Resort & Spa, Amatara Welleisure Resort, Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort

Fort Worth, Texas

For those who want a cheap vacation in a southern sanctuary, Fort Worth offers several free attractions. Couples can take a relaxing stroll through the Fort Worth Water Gardens or the Downtown Murals. At Stockyards Station, they can get a peek into traditional cattle herding practices and then head over to Sundance Square for food and shopping. There is a free trolley in the downtown area, so traveling from place to place is easy. With a diverse range of free museums and galleries, this is the perfect way for couples to experience a romantic getaway with lots of southern charm.

Things to do: Downtown Fort Worth, Stockyards National Historic District, Water Gardens, Amon Carter Museum of American Art, Sid Richardson Museum, The Shops at Clearfork, Bureau of Engraving and Printing (aka The Money Factory)

Places to stay: Aloft Fort Worth Downtown, Omni Fort Worth Hotel, Hilton Fort Worth

Grenada

Offering an array of experiences for relaxation and adventure, Grenada is a perfect cheap vacation for couples. In just one day and for under $100, take a tour of Grenada’s Chocolate Factory, Concord Waterfall and Rum Distillery. If underwater fun is what you want, the island offers a glimpse of their aquatic life through snorkeling tours. For no cost, couples can explore Grenada’s Market Square with local vendors and handcrafted goods, La Sagesse Nature Center Grand Anse Beach or the colorful architecture of the St. George’s neighborhood.

Things to do: For a natural experience, visit Grand Etang National Park and Forest Reserve. Couples can shop at Grenada’s Market Square. There’s plenty of site seeing in St. George’s, Concord Waterfall, or Belmont Estate. Don’t forget the Grenada Chocolate Company, River Antoine Rum Distillery, and Spice Plantation Tours, either.

Places to stay: True Blue Bay Boutique Resort, Royalton Grenada, Radisson Grenada Beach Resort