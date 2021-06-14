Charlotte's Newest Black-Owned Selfie Museum Pays Homage To The 90s

The 90s, that decade where everything was bright, and all the best TV shows were in heavy rotation. While the era is long gone, one museum just outside of Charlotte, North Carolina is preserving it. Home of the 90s, Charlotte’s Black-owned selfie museum, will soon open its new location with even more installations dedicated to the decade.

Co-owners Jessica Jones and Camille Stinson will officially debut the 3,800 sq. ft. building on July 3. It will feature over 50 installations for guests to take photos.

“The 90s is that one decade that everyone loves. It’s happy and bright,” Jones told Travel Noire.

The original Home of the 90s doubled as an Airbnb, where guests could also rent a room in the home. In addition to being a full museum, the new location will have an event space that will be used for private events such as baby showers, corporate team building activities, and birthday parties.

The walls of the Black-owned selfie museum are filled with murals that will transport you back in time and have you reminiscing on your favorite moments of the decade. From a Fresh Price themed mural to a brick wall full of popular 90s slang, this spot is a photographer’s or 80s/90s baby’s dream.

“If you liked the original Home of the 90s, you are GUARANTEED to fall in love with this new innovative, vibrant, and breathtaking creation,” the museum’s Instagram page read. “Are you ready to get a dose of this blast from the past?”

Jones and Stinson tapped nearly a dozen local artists to commission the murals that will be featrued in the home. It is truly a community affair.

To learn more or to stay up to date on the grand opening and booking updates, visit: @homeofthe90smuseumnc.