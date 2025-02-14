For those travelers coveting all-inclusive comfort & service, luxury cruise ships cater to a refined and ritzy atmosphere. Celebrity Reflection is one of those luxury cruise ships. Operated by Celebrity Cruises and part of the Royal Caribbean Group, this ship first set sail in 2012 and has since become a favorite among discerning travelers. The focus is on luxury, so whether you’re sipping craft cocktails at the Martini Bar, unwinding at the Canyon Ranch Spa, or enjoying a theater production under the stars, this ship caters to a diverse pallet.

Now choosing the right cabin can make or break an experience for many. Some staterooms come with drawbacks such as excessive noise, obstructed views, or poor locations. To help you make an informed decision, we’ve compiled a list of the cabins’ drawbacks on Celebrity Reflection—and what to book instead. Here are which Celebrity Reflection cabins to avoid.

Julia Volk

Noisy Cabins Near Public Areas

The spaces are smaller on cruise ships, so if you’re looking for a quiet and relaxing trip, find where the buffers are. Celebrity Reflection cabins to avoid are ones located directly underneath or near high-traffic areas. For instance, Desk 3 is close to the theater, so you’ll be privy to loud performances and rehearsals. Deck 6’s aft cabins (back of the ship) are located above entertainment venues, including lounges and bars, which can be noisy well into the night. On Deck 12, cabins positioned directly beneath the pool deck and buffet often coexist with foot traffic, chair scraping, and cleaning noises. For a quieter experience, opt for cabins on Decks 7-9, which are nestled between other stateroom decks and provide quite a bit more buffer.

Cabins with Obstructed Views

For those scenic ocean views, be aware some balcony cabins come with obstructed or partially blocked sightlines to the sea. On Deck 6 (Midship), many of the cabins have their views partially or fully obstructed by lifeboats, which can significantly impact the overall experience, making these Celebrity Reflection cabins to avoid, if you can Additionally, certain Deluxe ocean-view staterooms feature structural elements, beams or overhangs, that can restrict the open feel of the balcony. If panoramic ocean scenery is a priority, consider booking a cabin on Deck 7 or higher, where obstructions are less common. Always check the ship’s deck plan and read reviews to ensure your chosen stateroom offers the view you expect.

Cabins Near Elevators or Stairwells

Elevators may seem convenient, but this often leads to higher foot traffic and noise at all hours. Passengers coming and going, luggage rolling over tile floors, and the occasional late-night reveler returning to their cabin can disrupt sleep and relaxation. Additionally, elevator chimes, mechanical sounds, and hallway conversations tend to frequent more in these areas. Staterooms near stairwells can also experience similar disturbances, as guests and crew members frequently pass through. For a bit more solitude, opt for a cabin farther down the hall, ideally one surrounded by other staterooms, where the flow of travelers is minimal.

Motion-Sensitive Cabins (Bad for Seasickness)

If you’re prone to motion sickness, know that certain areas of the ship are more affected by the movement than others. Forward cabins, especially those on higher decks, tend to feel the most motion, as they are more susceptible to the ship’s rocking when sailing through rough waters. Aft cabins (back of the cruise ship), while custom-made with the offer of wake views, can experience vibrations from the ship’s engines and propellers, which may be bothersome, especially at night.

For the best stability, midship cabins on lower decks, such as Decks 6-8, are ideal since they are closer to the ship’s center of gravity and experience less sway. If you are particularly sensitive to motion, consider booking a stateroom with a window or balcony to provide a visual horizon, which can help mitigate seasickness. Additionally, choosing a larger vessel and sailing routes with calmer waters can further reduce the likelihood of discomfort.

Cabins Near Crew or Service Areas

Crew members working behind the scenes need service areas to perform their daily tasks, and therein bring noise disturbances. Such areas include housekeeping storage rooms, laundry facilities, maintenance workspaces, and crew hallways, which often have doors opening and closing at all hours. Service elevators used to transport luggage, linens, and cleaning supplies can also create ongoing noise, especially in the early mornings and late at night.

Here carts roll down hallways, conversations between crew members effectuate, and occasional mechanical sounds from equipment burst. For a quieter and more restful cruise experience, it’s wise to avoid cabins located near these operational zones. Using the Celebrity Reflection deck plan, look for staterooms positioned away from crew-access doors and utility rooms. Midship cabins on passenger-only decks tend to be the most peaceful, offering a more private and relaxing environment. Checking past guest reviews can also help identify specific cabins that might be prone to noise, ensuring you choose a comfortable spot for your voyage.

Final Tips for Choosing the Best Celebrity Reflection Cabin

You know which Celebrity Reflection cabins to avoid, but here are a few more ways you can maximize fun and relaxation on your next cruise.