Cafe 8, a Washington D.C. hookah lounge, has implemented a policy denying entry to those under 30 after 8:30 p.m.

Located in the Eastern Market/Barracks Row area, the hookah spot is also a Mediterranean restaurant that additionally serves alcoholic beverages.

According to the Washington Post, the food and drink establishment’s nighttime ban on under 30-year-olds was announced on November 27. In a now-deleted Instagram post, Cafe 8 reportedly said, “Due to recent unforeseen incidents, we have updated our entrance policy to ensure a safe and enjoyable environment for all our patrons… This decision has been made to prioritize the comfort and well-being of our guests, and we appreciate your understanding and cooperation.”

The Instagram post reportedly got mixed reactions on social media.

The Barracks Row bistro, lounge and bar had required that patrons entering after 8:30 p.m. be aged 30 or older since about Nov. 27: Café 8 Ups Minimum Age to 30 at Night https://t.co/V8L0LhygRL pic.twitter.com/525CzfcEJp — HillRag DC (@HillRagDC) December 17, 2024

Cafe 8 manager Elif Sam noted that exceptions to the establishment’s new rule might be allowed on a case-by-case basis.

She told The Washington Post that some patrons’ blaring loud music and partying in their cars outside the restaurant had become a problem. Another reason for the policy was crime in the neighborhood.

One noted incident was when teenagers allegedly beat up Sam’s father during his walk from the hookah spot to a nearby location. Another claim was that armed young men had attempted to enter the lounge.

What Else Is There To Know About Cafe 8 And Its No Customers Under 30 Policy?

Lawyer Andrew Kline of the Veritas Law Firm mentioned a “business necessity” clause in D.C. law that could protect Cafe 8’s no-entry-under-30 policy after 8:30 p.m. However, the lawyer noted that making the case could be legally “troublesome” for the establishment to do. Also, the under-30 ban could be challenged in several ways, such as if someone chooses to file a discrimination lawsuit.

Sam believes a more mature crowd will be easier to manage. “It’s easier to communicate with them. They understand, and they are not looking to have trouble,” adding, “They’re not looking to fight, you know?”

As of this reporting, Cafe 8 holds a 4.1 average Google Review and a 3.4 on Yelp.