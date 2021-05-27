Photo Credit: Kindel Media
10 Budget Friendly Destinations To Consider For Summer Travel Plans
Are you planning a summer to remember? If so, you’re not the only one. Travel is once again in high demand which typically means that ticket prices will skyrocket. But that doesn’t mean budget friendly options aren’t available.
Budget travel site CheapTickets compared flight price data to identify destinations that are cheaper this summer compared to the same time in 2019. The company also shared a few tips with Travel Noire to help find deals and discounts during your summer adventures.
Find travel freebies: Museums and attractions often offer free admission days. Try to schedule your trip during these periods to save a few dollars. Book hotels that offer free breakfast and try to take advantage of any free transport to avoid high ride-share fees.
Search for the stars: Instead of springing for five-star hotels, search through the two and three-star options on the cusp of popular city centers. These will nab you a lower nightly rate. Just be sure that they are along public transportation routes.
Look for last-minute deals: According to CheapTickets, the best time to score a cheap vacation package is just one week out from the start of your trip. Try their Vacation Value Finder, an interactive tool that recommends destinations starting with the price you can afford to pay up front.
These are some of the best budget friendly cities and destinations from May to July, which are all 25%-30% cheaper compared to summer two years ago.
1. Miami, FL
Florida’s southernmost and largest city is also blessed with a year round tropical climate. You basically can’t go wrong with a visit to Miami at any time. But summers are even better with events including the Mango Days of Summer, Rolling Loud, and International Ballet Festival of Miami.
The average round-trip flight price is $185, which is about 30% less than 2019 fares.
2. Chicago, IL
Chicago’s vibrant summer makes up for the arctic blast the rest of the year. This summer is expected to be even more electric with the return of outdoor concerts. Look out for the African/Caribbean International Festival Of Life and the Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash.
Flight tickets have dropped 30%, so it’s a great time to book.
3. Jackson Hole, WY
Winter ski trips make way for hiking, biking, and fishing during summers in Jackson Hole. Ticket prices are 30% less than two years ago so hop a flight to see the majestic Teton mountain ranges.
4. Los Angeles, CA
This Southern California city is so large that’s there’s no shortage of things to do. In fact, it may take a few summers just to cover some good ground.
Get your journey started this year now that ticket prices have been slashed up to 30% compared to two years ago.
5. New York City, NY
NYC summers are about hot days, ice cream cones, and late sunsets. Broadway won’t be fully back until the fall, but there’s still plenty to do in the Big Apple. Summer Stage in Central Park is always great for live music performances and sports fans can catch baseball games from the New York Yankees or the cross-town rival Mets.
Tickets to the city are 25% less expensive than they were two years ago.
6. Minneapolis, MN
Summer in Minneapolis can mean anything from barbecuing in the park to hanging out at Lake Superior. The state also boasts 110 breweries. Luckily tickets have also fallen 25%, so it’s the perfect time to book a getaway.
7. Fort Lauderdale, FL
Miami’s not the only city in Florida for a beach vacation. Fort Lauderdale has just as beautiful, and most importantly, less crowded beaches. You can also find lots of deals on activities from local businesses.
Flights are currently $155 on average, which is 25% less than usual.
8. Atlanta, GA
Summer is one of the best times to visit Atlanta. There are multiple music festivals and lots of food truck fare to feast on. Piedmont Park is a cool spot to laze the day away with a picnic. Take a dip in the nearby swimming pool if the temps start rising.
Right now flights are $180 on average which is 25% cheaper than a couple of years ago.
9. Philadelphia, PA
It sounds cliché but did you really visit Philly if you didn’t stop by the Liberty Bell, run the ‘Rocky’ steps, or try a Philly cheesesteak from Geno’s or Pat’s King? Cross these faves off your bucket list this summer.
Flight tickets are down to $170 on average.
10. San Juan, Puerto Rico
Ready for international travel? Start with San Juan, Puerto Rico‘s capital and largest city. Take a walking tour to explore the colorful surroundings, sample some mouth-watering local dishes, or take a sailing trip.
Tickets are currently in the $215 range on average, a drop of 25% compared to this time in 2019.