10 Budget Friendly Destinations To Consider For Summer Travel Plans

Are you planning a summer to remember? If so, you’re not the only one. Travel is once again in high demand which typically means that ticket prices will skyrocket. But that doesn’t mean budget friendly options aren’t available.

Budget travel site CheapTickets compared flight price data to identify destinations that are cheaper this summer compared to the same time in 2019. The company also shared a few tips with Travel Noire to help find deals and discounts during your summer adventures.

Find travel freebies: Museums and attractions often offer free admission days. Try to schedule your trip during these periods to save a few dollars. Book hotels that offer free breakfast and try to take advantage of any free transport to avoid high ride-share fees.



Search for the stars: Instead of springing for five-star hotels, search through the two and three-star options on the cusp of popular city centers. These will nab you a lower nightly rate. Just be sure that they are along public transportation routes.

Look for last-minute deals: According to CheapTickets, the best time to score a cheap vacation package is just one week out from the start of your trip. Try their Vacation Value Finder, an interactive tool that recommends destinations starting with the price you can afford to pay up front.

These are some of the best budget friendly cities and destinations from May to July, which are all 25%-30% cheaper compared to summer two years ago.