Lyrical Lemonade's Summer Smash Festival Returns To Chicago

Summer is slowly making its way back as United States residents continue to get vaccinated. This means the return of live events including a slate of music festivals like Miami’s Rolling Loud and New York’s Governors Ball. You can also add Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash Festival to the list.

The annual hip-hop music festival is making its return to Chicago from Friday, August 20 to Sunday, August 22; this time with an expanded three-day format featuring some of the hottest acts in the business and up-and-coming emcees.

The weekend kicks off on Friday with Grammy Award-nominated NYC rapper/actor A$AP Rocky as the headliner. Other acts scheduled for the night include Lil Yachty, Lil Tecca, Swae Lee (of Rae Sremmurd), Mulatto, Lil Skies, Yung Bans, Xavier Wulf, BENNETT, and many more.

Saturday’s headliner is Atlanta-native Lil Baby, fresh off a couple of Grammy nominations for his smash hit “The Bigger Picture.” He was also named Apple Music’s “Artist of the Year 2020”. Lil Baby will be joined by Gunna, Ski Mask the Slump God, Baby Keem, City Girls, Earl Sweatshirt, Coi Leray, Blueface, and MadeinTYO.

Courtesy of Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash

Closing out the Summer Smash weekend in Chicago is headliner Lil Uzi Vert who had a successful outing in 2020 with Eternal Atake reaching No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album charts. Sunday will also feature performances from Carnage, 24kGoldn, The Kid Laroi, Young M.A., NLE Choppa, Benny The Butcher, $not, Lucki, Sofaygo, and Pi’erre Bourne.

The festival will be held in Douglass Park. Three-day GA passes are currently on sale starting at $260 USD. VIP prices start at $415 USD. This is expected to be a hot ticket as fans attempt to make up for last year’s lost summer so passes are projected to sell out ahead of the event. Those who are interested in attending are encouraged to get their tickets early.

For tickets and more information at www.TheSummerSmash.com.