Bravo’s sultry new reality series Love Hotel has captivated audiences with its premise of singles searching for love in a luxurious Mexican resort setting. The show follows personalities from various Bravo franchises as they navigate romantic connections, all set at the stunning Grand Velas Boutique Los Cabos. This adults-only sanctuary opened its doors in January 2024. It offers an exclusive retreat between the golden desert landscapes and the azure waters of the Sea of Cortez.

The boutique property’s intimate atmosphere also creates the perfect backdrop for romance to unfold on camera, with just 79 luxurious suites designed to foster connection. The show features participants seeking meaningful relationships in this carefully curated environment where every amenity is designed to spark romance.

Los Cabos, Mexico

The magical setting of Love Hotel is also about the natural splendor of Los Cabos itself. Located at the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja Peninsula, Los Cabos encompasses the twin towns of Cabo San Lucas and San José del Cabo, connected by a 20-mile resort corridor. The region boasts 350 days of sunshine annually, creating the perfect filming conditions with consistently blue skies and golden light. Furthermore, the meeting of desert and sea provides a visual contrast often showcased in panoramic shots throughout the series.

Los Cabos gained UNESCO recognition in 2008 when the Sea of Cortez was listed as a World Heritage Site, celebrated for its exceptional marine biodiversity. The area is renowned for its remarkable stargazing opportunities. NASA recognized it as one of the top 20 places globally for night-sky research. Love Hotel frequently capitalizes on this feature during its romantic evening scenes. Additionally, the resort boasts a proximity to El Arco. This distinctive rock formation at Land’s End provides a recognizable landmark that makes several appearances during the show’s scenic excursions and yacht dates.

Key Scenes: If you’re watching Love Hotel and wondering about those breathtaking backdrops, several distinctive areas of Grand Velas Boutique Los Cabos feature prominently in the show. The infinity pool overlooking the Sea of Cortez is the central gathering spot. Here, much of the drama unfolds beneath the Mexican sun. Also, many pivotal conversations happen on the private terraces of the 2,000-square-foot Grand Class King suites. Each suite features plunge pools and firepits with ocean views.

Best Time to Visit: Fans hoping to experience the Love Hotel magic for themselves should consider visiting Los Cabos between May and June or October and November. These shoulder seasons offer ideal weather conditions similar to those seen on the show. At these times, temperatures range from 75–85°F, with minimal rainfall. You’ll enjoy lower hotel rates and fewer crowds than during the peak winter season. In winter, the region fills with tourists escaping colder climates.

The Perfect Setting For Love

Photo credit: Paulina Vasquez/ Unsplash

Transportation Options: Getting to the Grand Velas Boutique Los Cabos is more straightforward than you might think. Most major airlines offer direct flights to Los Cabos International Airport from major U.S. cities. From there, the resort is approximately a 35-minute drive. While standard airport transfers are available, the resort offers a 50% discount on round-trip transportation when booked in advance. For those wanting to recreate scenes from the show’s most extravagant dates, helicopter transfers are available. They take guests from the airport as part of the resort’s luxury packages.

Things to Do: Beyond watching contestants fall in love on TV, visitors to Grand Velas Boutique can enjoy the same romantic experiences featured throughout the series. Book the Romantic Spa Takeover that transforms the entire SE Spa into a private sanctuary for four hours of reconnection. This experience comes complete with aromatic massages, sound healing sessions, and an aphrodisiac dinner under the stars. Recreate a Love Hotel date night aboard the resort’s 55-foot Azimut yacht for a private sail to Cabo’s famous arches and Lovers Beach.

Where to Eat: Food scenes feature prominently in Love Hotel, and the culinary experiences are fully accessible to visitors. Loto restaurant is where many intimate dinner dates unfold on screen. It offers Japanese-inspired cuisine prepared on a traditional robata grill. For special occasions, book the Frida restaurant experience at sister property Grand Velas Los Cabos. This restaurant pays tribute to the famous Mexican painter Frida Kahlo. Their gourmet specialties include recipes she reportedly made for her lover, Diego Rivera.

Where to Stay: To fully immerse yourself in the Love Hotel experience, book one of the Grand Class King suites where contestants stay during filming. These 2,000-square-foot accommodations feature private oceanfront terraces with personal plunge pools and firepits. These are the same settings where many of the show’s most intimate conversations take place. Each suite offers panoramic views of the Sea of Cortez and enough privacy to feel like your own romantic hideaway.