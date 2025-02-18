Traditionally, winter sports have been pretty homogenous. Black representation at ski resorts remains low — 1.5%, according to a National Ski Areas Association survey — though participation is slowly increasing. With such low numbers and a general widespread myth that Black people don’t ski, the likelihood of seeing people who look like you on the slopes is slim. However, one organization is showing up (and out) in numbers while supporting the chosen few who compete professionally — the National Brotherhood of Snowsports (NBS).

What started out as a mission to identify, develop, and support athletes of color has evolved into a larger quest to increase participation in winter sports. The Black Ski Summit is one of the primary ways the organization achieves its mission. An annual gathering of over 1,000 to 2,000 NBS members and friends, the Black Ski Summit is unlike any other snowsports event of its kind. In 2025, NBS members will commune in Keystone, Colorado, from February 22 through March 1. Keystone is one of the state’s most popular ski resort towns.

If you’re hitting the slopes at this year’s Black Ski Summit or considering joining in future years, here’s what you should know as a first-time attendee.

Getting Ready For The Black Ski Summit: Tips To Plan Ahead

Kruck20 / Getty Images

Andrea Yowman, regional vice president for NBS’s Rocky Mountain region and the 2025 NBS Summit Chair, acknowledges that before her longstanding passion for snowsports, she, too, believed that “Black people don’t ski.” However, after understanding the purpose behind the parties, she has become more dedicated to expanding NBS’s mission and welcoming more people of color to the slopes.

As a first-timer, starting an unfamiliar journey can understandably cause anxiety. However, Yowman helps anxious newcomers with these tips to mentally and physically prepare for the summit. Yowman, who is also the President of the Houston-based Ski Jammers Ski Club, emphasizes the importance of advanced preparation.

How To Prepare For The Black Ski Summit

Book a pre-summit night in Denver to acclimate. With a base elevation of 9,280 feet, adjusting to Keystone’s altitude can be challenging, especially if you’re coming from a city at or near sea level. Yowman suggests spending your first night in Denver (5,280 feet) to help your body acclimate before heading to Keystone, reducing the risk of altitude sickness.

Hydrate weeks in advance. Yowman stresses the importance of staying hydrated in the weeks leading up to the summit. At nearly two miles above sea level, Keystone’s dry climate and average temperatures of 28°F to 33°F can take a toll — even on the healthiest individuals. Drinking plenty of water is essential, especially for those with ongoing health conditions.

Dress in layers. With temperatures frequently below freezing — and nighttime lows dropping to 6°F — layering is key. Whether you plan to ski, snowboard, or stick to après-ski activities, pack winter essentials like thermals, turtlenecks, gloves, hats, and insulated coats.

Don’t forget your snow adventure essentials! Yowman also highlights key accessories that are just as important as warm clothing. Pack sunglasses, sunscreen, and high-quality skincare products to protect against the elements. The cold, dry air can quickly dehydrate your skin and lips, while UV rays reflecting off the snow can lead to unexpected sunburn. Be sure to bring lip balm and a rich moisturizer or cream.

What To Expect On (And Off) The Slopes

Thomas Barwick / Getty Images

Attendees of the Black Ski Summit can expect eight days of programming that Yowman describes as a family affair, “like a homecoming.” Many events are included in the summit fee; however, some are additional and optional. This year’s schedule features everything from après happy hours and sleigh ride dinners to game nights and, of course, plenty of snow sports adventures.

Yowman encouragingly shares, “Even if you’re coming as a first-timer, you’re never going to feel like you’re alone.”

First Stop For First-Timers? Taking Lessons.

First-time summit attendees up for the challenge to ski or snowboard are highly encouraged to learn from an experienced instructor. Keystone offers beginner lessons that don’t require newbies to go to the top, but still allow you to join in the fun.

“We don’t advise anybody to go out on their own,” Yowman says. “If you’re going to try it, you’ve got to take a lesson. I still take lessons because you can always improve. Everybody falls, but they teach you how to get up, so you have to not be afraid to at least try. Listen to your instructor — everyone is at a different level and learns at their own pace. Be aware of your surroundings and try to stay within the designated runs unless you’re an expert.”

If you’re willing to say yes to the challenge, though, Yowman says the views and the experience are more than worth it.

“When you get to the top of a mountain, you have to stop and take in the glory of what you’re a part of,” she says. “It is magnificent. If you can take a ride up the gondola — even if you’re not skiing — and get to the top, it’s game over.”

On-Slope And Off-Slope Summit Highlights

The Black Ski Summit’s annual lineup is packed with events, from morning meetups to late-night after-parties. Whether you plan to hit the slopes or not, there will be plenty of opportunities to enjoy the outdoors. NBS kicks off the festivities with an outdoor opening ceremony and parade, setting the tone for the week while celebrating affiliated dignitaries and members.

In addition to skiing and snowboarding, there are dinner sleigh rides, ice skating, snowmobiling, and tubing excursions. Though style is not a requirement, NBS members bring their best to the summit’s themed parties like this year’s Cowboy Chill & Thrill happy hour or the Sneaker Ball. Navigating between indoor happenings such as the Vendor Village and outdoor must-sees like the Rail Jam Freestyle Competition also naturally calls for a variety of looks. But longtime summit attendees also say that while people get into their fashion, it’s not a requirement.

Black Ski Summit’s programming also has a few events that are emblematic of Black culture and community. On Sunday, GospelFest starts the week’s events in the spirit with fellowship, gospel music, and a sermon by Reverend Dr. Addis Moore of Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Midway through the week, The Cookout is an outdoor gathering that’s exactly what it sounds like. There’s even a highly-anticipated Tamia line dance challenge and an all-white party honoring the late Frankie Beverly. Imagine hundreds of Black snowsports enthusiasts embracing its rarefied surroundings while eating well, being in community, and supporting snowsport athletes of color — that’s the magic of Black Ski Summit.

A Bright Future For NBS: Next-Gen’s Got Next

Committed to supporting growth in diversity among athletic and corporate representation, NBS’s lineup also ensures that anyone can find their way at the summit. Many events are geared toward multi-generational fun; others are for the organization’s sub-groups — Next Gen (40 and under) and Legacy (over 40). For example, NBS has organized the first Behind the Curtains talk for Next-Gen, which connects them to Vail professionals to learn their roles and career possibilities in the industry. Next-Gen members also have several late-night parties planned to make the most of each day (and after Legacy members have called it a night).

When asked what she wants first-timers attending Black Ski Summit to walk away with, Yowman replied, “[To] feel a sense of community [and] being a part of a movement for inclusion and equity within this industry. If you feel like you’re a part of it, you’re going to enjoy it so much more, and everybody wins — the industry wins, we win, and our athletes win.”

This article has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.