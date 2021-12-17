Black-Owned Baby Vend Is Ensuring Traveling Families Have Access To Baby Products

Jasmin Smith is the CEO of Baby Vend, a company providing custom baby product vending machines in various travel locations. A life-long resident of Anchorage, Alaska, Smith desired to create a brand that would make essentials for little ones accessible wherever a family may go.

Geared towards families with children ages five and younger, as well as breast-feeding mothers, Baby Vend is committed to changing the way families travel. As a single mother of seven-year-old twins, Smith is no stranger to the needs of parents traveling with young children. In fact, she was inspired to start her company based upon her own experiences.

“I started this company after finding myself stuck in the mall with crying baby twins,” said Smith. “I was in a line with products and a baby who needed a diaper that I didn’t have.”

Photo courtesy of Baby Vend

A serial entrepreneur who has run other successful companies and helped hundreds of entrepreneurs across the state of Alaska, Smith used her existing experience as a successful business consultant and business development trainer to start her own products-based company and create a unique business module.

Baby Vend officially launched in early 2017. The company currently has vending machines in Alaska, Washington, California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Minnesota, Florida, and Georgia, with Maryland next in line. Customers can use the Find a Machine feature on their website to locate a machine close to them.

In addition to their vending machines, the brand carries custom care packages that can be sold on various modes of transportation, such as airplanes, trains and buses.

Photo courtesy of Baby Vend

“We sell everything from diapers to pacifiers and wipes and other innovative products made by large and small companies, and we are in the process of expanding our onboard products and care packages.”

Baby Vend is continuously working to solidify additional strategic partnerships with major airlines, resorts, and railways to ensure families are supported no matter the location. They are also offering opportunities to entrepreneurs who would like to get in on the business and purchase their own machines.

“We believe success is better when it’s shared, and that there is enough business for everyone! As a result, we love onboarding new owners and operators of our machines in unique locations and markets. People have the opportunity to buy our machines and start their own vending business. We provide the training and support to make it happen.”

Photo courtesy of Baby Vend

Baby Vend is also in the process of starting their first public fundraising campaign and is actively accepting investors via Wefunder. For more information, visit www.babyvendunlimited.com. and follow Baby Vend on Instagram.

Related: Where To Find Black-Owned Travel Gear For Kids

