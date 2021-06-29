Photo Credit: Getty Images
Black Music Festivals And Events Confirmed To Be Back In 2021
Some people are making the decision to be outside for the second half of the year. As popular content creator and actress Tabitha Brown would say, ‘and that’s your business.’ If you are someone who has plans to be outside, we wanted to put you on to several Black music festivals and events that have been confirmed for 2021.
Of course, where possible, we always urge you to follow any social distance rules, mask mandates, and vaccination requirements. COVID-19 has not completely disappeared, but cities across the world are finding safe ways to bring back some things tourists and residents love.
There’s nothing like putting out a blanket and laying out with your trusted group of friends, as your favorite artists do what they were put on this earth to do. If you know like we know, live music and instrumentation just hits a little different.
If you enjoy Black music festivals and events like us, these are the ones slated to make an appearance by the end of 2021.
1. Rolling Loud- Miami and NYC
Rolling Loud is one of the most insane music experiences in the country. People near and far flock to MIA to partake in the music as well as other festivities that happen around the city during that time. While Miami is sold out, there is a New York edition happening in October.
When: July 23-25; Oct. 28-30
Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, FL; Queens Citi Field (NYC)
Headliners: Travis Scott, Megan Thee Stallion, Da Baby, 50 Cent, J. Cole, and Roddy Ricch. Plus plenty more!
2. Broccoli City Fest- Washington, DC
This Black-owned festival partnered with Live Nation Urban in recent years to make the event bigger and better. The founding duo has even branched out to creating other things like a pop-up drive-in movie experience, as well as BrocccoliCon, a conference aimed at helping more people break into the entertainment industry beyond just being a musician.
When: October 2
Where: RFK Stadium, Washington, DC
Headliners: Lil Baby, Snoh Aalegra, Moneybag Yo
3. Summer Smash- Chicago
This popular Chicago-based music event is ready to make its comeback in August. There’s nothing like Summertime Chi. Now, add some of the best artists around, and it’s going to be a time to remember.
When: August 20-22
Where: Douglass Park, Chicago, IL
Headliners: Lil Baby, City Girls, and Lil Uzi to name a few.
4. Lights On Festival- Concord/ Oakland
Uber talented songstress H.E.R. announced during the BET awards 2021 that she would be bringing this show to Concord, California this fall. The current lineup is already lit, but there are said to be some additions later on.
When: Sept 18 & 19, 2021
Where: Concord Pavilion, Concord, CA (near Oakland)
Headliners: HER, Erykah Badu, Masego, Ari Lennox, and Bryson Tiller to name a few.
5. Club Quarantine Live- Nationwide
Everyone’s favorite quarantine DJ is hitting the road, and he’s bringing his favorite musical talents with him. DJ D-Nice is taking the Club Quarantine brand across the country. While the Hollywood Bowl event is sold out, you can still catch other shows in Brooklyn and Atlanta this fall.
When: Fall 2021 (multiple dates)
Where: Hollywood, Brooklyn, Atlanta
Headliners: Xscape, Isley Brothers, Tweet, Jagged Edge and more.
6. New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Fest- NOLA
What’s New Orleans without great food, drinks and live music?! We’ll wait….
But, if you wait too long, you may miss out on your chance to attend this long-running event. From smooth jazz to today’s hottest r&b stars, it’s definitely for the folks who love a vibe.
When: Oct. 8-17, 2021
Where: Fair Grounds Race Course, New Orleans, LA
Headliners: HER, Ziggy Marley, Wu Tang Clan, Big Freedia plus dozens more.
7. Baltimore Jazz Festival- Baltimore
Said to attract a diverse range of attendees from around the world, this event will have you bringing out your best 2-step. Grab your lawn chairs and get ready to chill out on Baltimore’s Inner Harbor.
When: Aug. 28-29, 2021
Where: Baltimore Inner Harbor, Baltimore, MD
Headliners: TBA
8. Millennium Tour- Nationwide
90s babies, rejoice! With Lil Bow Wow and Soulja Boy hosting their anticipated Verzuz battle recently, fans are eagerly awaiting the reunion tour of reunion tours this fall. Go ahead and get your outfits ready, because this is one you don’t want to sleep on.
When: Fall 2021 (multiple dates)
Where: Multiple cities across the US
Headliners: Bow Wow, Soulja Boy, Ashanti, Sammie, Ying Yang Twins plus more.