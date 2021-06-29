Black Music Festivals And Events Confirmed To Be Back In 2021

Some people are making the decision to be outside for the second half of the year. As popular content creator and actress Tabitha Brown would say, ‘and that’s your business.’ If you are someone who has plans to be outside, we wanted to put you on to several Black music festivals and events that have been confirmed for 2021.

Of course, where possible, we always urge you to follow any social distance rules, mask mandates, and vaccination requirements. COVID-19 has not completely disappeared, but cities across the world are finding safe ways to bring back some things tourists and residents love.

There’s nothing like putting out a blanket and laying out with your trusted group of friends, as your favorite artists do what they were put on this earth to do. If you know like we know, live music and instrumentation just hits a little different.

If you enjoy Black music festivals and events like us, these are the ones slated to make an appearance by the end of 2021.