Lil Baby & Snoh Aalegra To Headline Black-Owned Broccoli City Fest, October 2

Are we outside, or are we outside? With more vaccinations being administered across the United States, some of our favorite outdoor events and festivals have decided to make their return in 2021. Black-owned Broccoli City Fest, aka BC Fest, is one of many festivals set to host an event this fall.

Held in Washington, DC’s RFK Stadium, the one-day music event and festival will go down on Saturday, Oct. 2. From 12p- until, attendees can hear some of their favorite music artists, take part in selfie art activations and support the pop-up marketplace vendors on-site.

“2020 was tough on everyone,” Brandon McEachern and Marcus Allen, Founders of Broccoli City Festival, told Travel Noire. “From the disproportionate number of Black lives lost as a result of COVID-19 to the tragic murders of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and countless others, it goes without saying that the black community was hit the hardest. Coming off of such a pivotal year when everyone is trying to capitalize on Black culture, it’s more important now than ever before for us to protect these sacred spaces created by Black people to authentically celebrate Black culture. We’re happy to be back and look forward to Broccoli City Festival, 2021.”

Courtesy of BC Fest

This year’s star-studded line-up includes something for every musical taste. Lil Baby, Snoh Aalegra, Moneybag Yo, Lucky Daye, Rubi Rose, Justine Skye, and Soulection are only a few of the artists on the ticket.

The special pre-sale has already started, and tickets officially go on sale Friday, June 25 at 10am ET. Event creators will also honor tickets purchased for the postponed 2020 fest. To partake in the special promo pre-sale, simply:

1. POST THE FLYER + #BCFEST2021 TO YOUR IG/TWITTER

2. SUBMIT YOUR SCREENSHOT HERE OR BUTTON BELOW

3. YOU WILL RECEIVE AN EMAIL WITH THE PROMO CODE IN THE SUBJECT

4. ENTER PROMO CODE AT CHECKOUT

** Discounted Promo tickets are limited**