Black Girl Beach Day Is Back At Historically Black Chicken Bone Beach In New Jersey

Sometimes Black women just need a safe space to be unapologetically them, while networking and hanging out with other like-minded women. That was the inspiration behind Black Girl Beach Day, when it launched in 2017. Now, the popular meet-up is preparing for its fifth installment, August 28 from 10am- 8pm.

Taking place at New Jersey’s historically Black Chicken Bone Beach, Black Girl Beach Day 2021 will feature yoga and group meditations, beach sports including volleyball, panel dicussions, live DJ sets and more. Oh, and there’s a double dutch aerobics class, too.

There will a several Black-women owned businesses on-site vending everything from clothing, jewelry, artwork and decor.

“The purpose since the first event has always been to provide welcomed spaces for women of color to connect

and grow community with one another,” founder of Germany Lancaster said in a statement. “We are committed to providing a platform that encourages women to share stories, and create deeper connections that thereby benefit our community,”

Courtesy of Black Girl Beach Day

The event was originally slated to take place Aug. 21, but due to severe storms in the New Jersey area, it was pushed back.

In addition to wellness, Black Girl Beach Day helps dispels false narratives around Black Women

outdoors while promoting more diversity in related areas like, Black Girls Surf Too,

a conversation in partnership with BGBD.

Tickets are on sale $10- $50 and the event is inclusive of all ages and ethnicity. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.BlackGirlBeachDay.com.

About Chicken Bone Beach

In the 1940s, the beach provided entertainment from artists, including Sammy Davis, Jr., Louis Jordan, the Mills Brothers, Jackie “Moms” Mabley, and the Club Harlem showgirls. The showgirls helped the beach attract more visitors after dubbing the beach “Sunshine Row.”

It remained a Black-only beach until the 1964 Civil Rights Act was passed. Up until then, it was this beach that provided both recreation and entertainment for African Americans.