Vero Beach, FL, is a charming coastal city along Florida’s Eastern Coast. The town itself is not very well-known. Those that do know Vero Beach know it the beaches walking distant from the dining options, the lush parks up the road, and the small-town charm mixed with a sophisticated appeal, hidden in plain sight. Plus, parking here is free.

Whether you’re planning a family vacation, a romantic getaway, or a solo adventure, Florida’s best-kept secret offers a variety of activities and attractions to suit every traveler’s taste. From outdoor adventures and water sports to art galleries and shopping, here’s your Vero Beach travel guide to the best things to do in this beautiful Florida destination.

1. Explore Vero Beach’s Rocky Shoreline and Waterfronts

No trip to Vero Beach would be complete without spending time on its polished shoreline. Among the top attractions in Vero Beach are its beautiful beaches like South Beach Park, Humiston Park, and Jaycee Park. Locations perfect for sunbathing, swimming, or enjoying a peaceful walk along the shore. For water sports enthusiasts, options abound, including kayaking, paddleboarding, and snorkeling in the clear waters of the Atlantic Ocean.

2. Discover Vero Beach’s Parks and Nature

The parks and nature reserves here offer a tranquil escape into Florida’s natural beauty. Visit the McKee Botanical Garden, a lush oasis featuring exotic plants, water lilies, and scenic walking trails. Wildlife enthusiasts be aware of the Pelican Island National Wildlife Refuge, which offers opportunities for bird watching and exploring mangrove habitats. Whether you’re seeking a peaceful nature walk or a family picnic spot, Vero Beach’s parks provide a perfect setting.

3. Immerse Yourself in Art and Culture

Vero Beach has a thriving arts scene with several museums and galleries that are a must. The Vero Beach Museum of Art showcases a diverse collection of contemporary and classical art, rotating exhibitions, and educational programs. Explore the Riverside Theatre, which hosts Broadway-quality performances, comedy shows, and musical acts. Art lovers can also stroll through local galleries like the Art District, where you can find works by local artists and unique souvenirs.

4. Enjoy Outdoor Activities and Eco-Tours

The lack of over-development in Vero Beach offers plenty of outdoor opportunities. Go on an eco-tour to explore the Indian River Lagoon, one of the most biologically diverse estuaries in North America. Take a guided kayak or boat tour for sightseeing: dolphins, manatees, and various bird species can effectuate at any time. Golf enthusiasts will appreciate the area’s scenic golf courses, such as the Vero Beach Country Club and Sandridge Golf Club, which offer lush fairways and challenging play. There are several top-rated courses set against stunning natural backdrops here.

5. Indulge in Shopping and Dining

The town is dotted with charming boutiques and specialty shops, from antique stores to upscale malls. Head to Ocean Drive for a unique fix of local artisans and beachwear stores. The Vero Beach Outlets offer a more extensive shopping experience, where you can find popular brands at discounted prices. After a day of shopping, treat yourself to a meal at one of Vero Beach’s best restaurants. From fresh seafood at The Tides to farm-to-table dishes at Citrus Grillhouse, the city’s culinary scene offers something for every palate, and is definitely one of the best things to do in Vero Beach, FL. The ocean is just a few steps away. Take a chance at a beachside café.

6. Experience Vero Beach Nightlife and Events

Laid-back vibes set aside, Vero Beach also offers a variety of nightlife options. Enjoy a relaxing evening at one of the waterfront bars or catch live music at a local venue. This place is home to numerous festivals and events throughout the year, such as the Vero Beach Wine + Film Festival, Under the Oaks Art Show, and seasonal farmers’ markets. These events add to the city’s ambiance and provide a great way to experience local culture. For those who revel in the twilight hours, Filthy’s Fine Cocktails & Beer features live music, themed parties, and a large outdoor patio.

7. Visit Vero Beach’s Historic Sites

Historic Sites at Vero Beach include the Hallstrom House, a historic home turned museum, that offers insights into the area’s Swedish heritage and pioneer history. The Heritage Center and Indian River Citrus Museum celebrate the local citrus industry’s impact on the region’s development. If you’re looking for history, these are some of the best things to do in Vero Beach, Florida.

8. Family-Friendly Attractions

This town is perfect for family fun, with activities that cater to all ages. The Environmental Learning Center offers interactive exhibits and nature trails that are both educational and entertaining for kids. The Vero Beach Aquarium provides an up-close look at local marine life, while Captain Forster Hammock Preserve offers a peaceful setting for family hikes and wildlife viewing.

See All the Best That Vero Beach, FL Has to Offer

Consider what best aligns with your interests, mood, and experience you want. Vero Beach is a destination that has it all. Outdoor activities, vibrant arts, or delicious dining options are (usually) within walking distance of one another. Tourists are lower than many popular Florida destinations. Plan your visit today and map out the route you’d like to take for one of Florida’s best-kept secrets.