The Best Restaurants Across Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Rio de Janeiro is home to some of the best food in South America, as it blends influences from all over the world. It can be a bit overwhelming if you’re not sure where to start, but we got you. Here’s a list of the 10 best restaurants in Rio.
1. Bar de Gema
Bar de Gema opened its doors in 2009 after a group of recent graduates in gastronomy thought of the idea.
Turns out it was worth it, and the student’s creative menu has received numerous awards.
Da Gema has some of the best-fried bites, including polenta topped with oxtail ragu, shrimp rissoles, and its famous coxinha.
2. Oro Restaurante
Felipe Bronze is one of the most celebrated chefs in Brazil. Throughout his 18-year-long career, he has won several awards and author of “Felipe Bronze — Brazilian Vanguard Cuisine.”
His latest venture, Oro Restaurante, opened up in 2010 and is a constant evolution of Brazil’s food scene.
He offers two different menus, with the majority of dishes focusing on seafood.
3. Massa + Ella
Located in Rio’s Leblon neighborhood, Massa + Ella kitchen is known for its signature pasta and slow-rise, naturally leavened pizza. Try toppings you won’t find anywhere else in the world (sorry Italy), including Brazil nuts, chile jam, and sesame sprout.
4. Oteque
Alberto Landgraf was named one of the best chefs in São Paulo and assuming that he felt he reached the pinnacle of his career there, he took his talents to Rio.
One thing about Chef Landgraf, he is reportedly a meticulous cook. He focuses on high-quality ingredients, which is why he installed an aquarium in the kitchen to have access to the freshest seafood.
Oteque is a place with both elegant service and creative dishes.
5. Lasai Restaurante
Lasai Restaurante is among the 50 Best Restaurants in Latin America and the ‘100 Best Restaurants globally.’ These are just some of the awards and recognition this restaurant has received in addition to a Michelin star.
Lasai is the brainchild of Chef Rafa Costa e Silva and his wife Malena Cariel. One of the highlights of this restaurant is the fact that Chef Rafa creates dishes using the freshest products from the sea and his two gardens.
6. Mil Frutas
In Portuguese, mil frutas translates to a thousand fruits and that’s what you will find at the popular ice cream shop Mil Frutas.
Mil Frutas offers hundreds of tropical sorbets with flavors you can only get in Brazil such as mangaba, araçá, and umbu.
7. Bazzar
Located in the Ipanema neighborhood, Bazzar is known for its seafood and other Brazilian classics, including picadinho or Brazilian beef stew, and feijoada a black bean stew.
8. Restaurante Olympe
Olympe has gained a Michelin star, and it’s also been voted as one of the Best Restaurants in Latin America.
Its menu is a blend of contemporary French cuisine and other global influences.
When you take the awards away, Olympe is a restaurant that is a part of Rio de Janeiro’s gastronomy culture.
9. Galeto Sat's
Galeto Sat’s is known for its popular grilled chickens, garlic bread, and eggs farofa.
There are two locations in Rio: The iconic Copacabana neighborhood and now the Botagogo neighborhood.
10. Vizinho Gastrobar
Vizinho Gastrobar is one of the most popular cocktail lounges in Rio. Located in Vogue Square at Barra da Tijuca, the drinks are handcrafted and iconic and feature Brazilian ingredients like catuaba, aged cachaça, and native honey.