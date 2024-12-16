The best restaurants in Charlotte, North Carolina – aka The Queen City – offer a variety of cuisines, atmospheres, and styles. Local and visiting diners can choose between soul food, seasonal ingredients, seafood, and more. Out of the picks below, small plate and tapas-styled restaurants seemed to be common.

All of the Charlotte restaurants featured below boast a 4.5 or higher average on Google Reviews (out of five stars). Those with superb 4.9-star averages are Caroline’s Oyster Bar, Dean’s Italian Steakhouse, and Aura Rooftop. Notably, the latter two are located in the JW Marriott Charlotte. Black-owned establishments included in the roundup are Bird Pizza, Fumée Kitchen & Cocktails, and Sol’Delish Restaurant.

Consider checking out the eateries below during a Charlotte staycation or your next visit.

Aura Rooftop

This rooftop restaurant has some of the best views – and Google Reviews – in the city. Aura Rooftop is inspired by the regality of Netflix’s Queen Charlotte. It provides “botanical-inspired” cocktails. During the Regal Vibes happy hour, visitors get $3 off all food. Arguably, one of the biggest draws is the year-round heated pool. This Instagram-worthy spot would be cute for birthdays, dinner with the girls, or a charming mom-daughter lunch.

Area in the city: Uptown

Uptown Type of cuisine/food: Small bites

Small bites Menu spotlight: Cocktails, burnt-end lollipops, brisket sliders, ahi tuna tacos, guacamole

Cocktails, burnt-end lollipops, brisket sliders, ahi tuna tacos, guacamole Before you go: This is located at the JW Marriott Charlotte. Be aware that it’s 21 plus.

Restaurant Constance

This intimate 10-table restaurant is driven and inspired by Charlotte and its local community. The motto is “Your farms, your plate.” Diners enjoy the best and freshest locally sourced ingredients in farm-to-table dishes. In addition to supporting Charlotte’s farmers, the restaurant is dedicated to supporting the city’s community. Since 2022, Restaurant Constance’s Community Supported Meals program has provided thousands of nutritious meals to various organizations working with those vulnerable and in need.

Area in the city: Wesley Heights

Wesley Heights Type of cuisine/food: Seasonal

Seasonal Menu Spotlight: short rib, kale salad, scallops

short rib, kale salad, scallops Before you go: Reservations require a $25 per person deposit.

Bird Pizzeria

This Black-owned spot is the brainchild of spouses and co-owners Nkem and Kerrel Thompson. In June 2024, Bird Pizzeria was recognized by the New York Times as one of the 22 best pizza places in the United States. Besides Bird Pizzeria’s rave reviews, check it out for a perfect date or friend link up. The hot honey drizzle as a pizza topping seems to be a crowd favorite. Plant-based eaters are offered the vegan pie, which is topped with an aged cheese alternative.

Area in the city: Optimist Park

Optimist Park Type of cuisine/food: Pizza

Pizza Menu spotlight: white pie, kale Caesar

white pie, kale Caesar Before you go: Reservations are encouraged. Pizza isn’t available by the slice; Bird Pizzeria only sells 16-inch whole pies. Previously a takeout-only spot with outdoor dining, the restaurant now welcomes guests to its indoor, intimate dining space.

Dean’s Italian Steakhouse

This powerhouse of Italian cuisine opened in 2021. Come here for a fancier dinner filled with homemade pasta and prime cuts cooked to perfection. Everything is prepared with a high level of care, from the raw bar and small plates, to the main meals and cocktails with fresh pressed juices. For brunch, expect elevated classics, Neapolitan pizzas, and signature drinks. The vibe here is upscale, and the price point is on the higher end.

Area in the city: Uptown

Uptown Type of cuisine/food: Italian, steakhouse

Italian, steakhouse Menu spotlight: NY strip, short rib gnocchi, bucatini

NY strip, short rib gnocchi, bucatini Before you go: This is located at the JW Marriott Charlotte.

Caroline’s Oyster Bar

With over 7,025 Google Reviews, this spot boasts a 4.9 average rating. Come here for all types of oyster varieties and dishes. There are also small bites, some seafood entrees, and several Southern classics. Regarding drinks, there’s an expresso martini, a strawberry-mint mule, and a seemingly refreshing ‘Watermelon Sugar’ margarita. Caroline’s Oyster Bar has an outdoor patio in case you want to enjoy fresh air while dining on this restaurant’s high-quality seafood. On Instagram, the business advertises “craft cocktails and coastal charm.”

Area in the city: Uptown

Uptown Type of cuisine/food: Seafood

Seafood Menu spotlight: Shrimp and grits, crab hush puppies, oysters Rockefeller, gooey butter cake

Shrimp and grits, crab hush puppies, oysters Rockefeller, gooey butter cake Before you go: Enjoy $8 select plates and $2 oysters during the High Tide Happy Hour.

El Puro Cuban Restaurant

People love this 1950s Cuba-inspired spot for its excellent service, lively brunches, and the yummy cocktails. Located in South Charlotte, El Puro Cuban Restaurant promises authentic Cuban eats. The atmosphere is warm and inviting thanks to the plant decor throughout the outdoor patio, and inside, hanging from the ceiling. That said, the vibrant blue lighting inside the restaurant adds a unique and intriguing aspect to this gem. This could be a great spot for a date or boys’ night out.

Area in the city: Madison Park

Madison Park Type of cuisine/food: Cuban

Cuban Menu spotlight: Empanadas

Empanadas Before you go: There’s live music on Thursdays through Sundays, including Caribbean, Cuban, and Latin sounds.

Sol’Delish Restaurant

This spot is for the “grown” crowd seeking delicious soul food and seafood brunch with good music. Sol’Delish Restaurant is a Black-owned establishment run by chef Latell Brice, his wife, Marilyn Brice, and co-owner Mac Stephenson. The Brunch menu includes seafood proteins served with grits, as well as chicken or fried salmon with waffles. There’s also a shrimp and crab omelet with garlic parmesan sauce. Brunch is served from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Area in the city: University City

University City Type of cuisine/food: Soul food

Soul food Menu spotlight: Turkey wings, collard greens, sweet potato pound cake

Turkey wings, collard greens, sweet potato pound cake Before you go: This is a walk-in-only spot that doesn’t take reservations.

Midwood Smokehouse

Midwood Smokehouse is considered one of the best restaurants in Charlotte because of its barbecue. The proteins are smoked to a juicy tenderness over local hickory wood. The BBQ chain also prioritizes using fresh ingredients in its Southern cuisine-inspired side dishes. Vegetarians have have a few options here, including salads, skillet cornbread, queso, and pimento cheese fries. Visitors love the service at the Central Ave. location as much as the food.

Area in the city: Multiple locations

Multiple locations Type of cuisine/food: BBQ

BBQ Menu spotlight: Brisket burnt ends, barbecue glazed salmon, bacon-wrapped jalepeños.

Brisket burnt ends, barbecue glazed salmon, bacon-wrapped jalepeños. Before you go: The beloved North Carolina BBQ joint has three locations in Charlotte and others throughout the state and South Carolina.

Fumée Kitchen And Cocktails

This establishment touts itself on Instagram as “Charlotte’s premiere vibe dining destination.” Based on Google Reviews, this is one of the best places in Charlotte for celebrating a birthday or enjoying brunch. If you want to imbibe, the lemon drop is highly recommended. The bottle service imparts lively, festive energy. Diners should expect craft cocktails and “small course tapas.” Consider visiting for the late night menu, which is available until 1:30 a.m., or during Taco Tuesdays.

Area in the city: University City

University City Type of cuisine/food: Small plates and brunch

Small plates and brunch Menu spotlight: truffle fries, crispy Brussels sprouts, wagyu sliders

truffle fries, crispy Brussels sprouts, wagyu sliders Before you go: This is a hookah and cigar bar, so keep that in mind. Also, the dress code is “business casual,” and no flip flops or sandals.

Customshop

This restaurant spotlights local, fresh ingredients in its meals. Visitors are in for contemporary plates with unique flavor combinations, pulling inspiration from French, Italian, and Spanish cuisines. While creative, the dishes are simple enough that the main ingredients will shine. Vegetarians might enjoys this place, as there’s quite a few options they can eat on the small-plates/appetizers menu. The cocktail list is equally ingredient-focused, innovative, and modern, including twists on classic favorites.