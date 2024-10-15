Whether your ideal trip looks like soaking up the sun on the beach or learning the history of your destination, Portugal has something for you. This country was named one of Europe’s best-kept secrets and is a highly frequented vacation spot. Known for its busier cities like Lisbon and Porto, Portugal boasts several hidden gems, regardless of your preferred pace or interests. Nature, parties, rural areas, and bars can all be found here. If you’re on your way there, you may wonder what are the best places in Portugal. These are the best places to visit in Portugal.

Best Views in Portugal

Labeled a popular tourist attraction that’s great for families, Pena Palace is located in Sintra, Portugal. It’s a Romanticist castle that sits atop a hill, making it the crown jewel of this resort-like town. Pastel buildings and beautiful terraces are among the eye-catching details of the city, as are tree-lined pathways and antique interiors. The chill, view lover (and secret architecture buff) of the group will thoroughly enjoy this portion of the trip.

The beautiful view also includes Lagoa das Sete Cidades in São Miguel. This green lagoon is on the volcanic main island in the Azores. It has two sides with one of them reflecting blue and surroundings of greenery and floral brush. Last but certainly not least is the Levadas da Madeira: a canal irrigation system with hiking trails that run alongside the waterway. The surrounding forest has become a tourist attraction semi-known for its greenery as well. As a channel that has become critical to moving water between the slopes and the farmlands, it’s a wonder how so much beauty and utility is captured in this area.

Best Beaches in Portugal

If you’re a water lover who appreciates views, bodies of water and a bit of sand, then Portugal’s beaches are where you’ll want to spend most of your time. First on the list is Azenhas Do Mar: a coastal town with around 800 people and postcard-level beauty throughout. White beach houses, beautiful views of the sea and a natural rock pool are just a few of its attractions. Similarly, Cabo da Roca has an alluring energy, described as a mystique of sorts. Waves crash hard here where tourists stand atop cliffs looking off into the distance at the lighthouse. The coastline has beautiful details, although none of them overwhelm the calm.

Taking these views from the sea to the sky is Algar de Benagil, a beach cave with a hole in the top that frames the sky. This area is apparently only reachable by boat, although the sun beaming in through the top, makes the warmth and the lit, turquoise waters more than worth it.

Best History and Art Venues in Portugal

So we’ve gone from the more rural views to the small town beaches to the must-sees of the inland areas in Portugal. Jeronimos Monastery, in Lisbon, is among them, carrying with it a long history. Standing as a symbol of power, this monument was constructed during the 1500s. It has details of maritime, cloisters and tombs, making it a multi-dimensional and timeless attraction. The architecture alone draws you in, specific to the Gothic Manueline-style of the era in which it was erected. Similarly grand in dimension and height is the Livraria Lello in Porto: a combination of stained glass, tome-packed shelves and intricate stairwells. So beautiful it was said to be the inspiration behind the Harry Potter bookstore, this magical place is a stop for the readers and and those who appreciate interior design.

In saving the possible best for last, this city combines the views, chill and history of all sites mentioned above. Alentejo, located in the southern part of Lisbon, is a high-end beach town with chic hotels and lodgings. Neighboring the city are two fashion destinations, Comporta and Melides, which make their impression on this area near the Algarve. Mosaics and murals pave the architecture here where pace is up to you. As mentioned above, there’s something for everyone in Portugal, no matter the region you visit, tapped or untapped passion. Wishing you a memorable trip!