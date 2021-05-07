Photo Credit: Getty Images
The Best Haitian Restaurants To Try In New York City
It’s Haitian Heritage Month! We wanted to drop our picks for the best Haitian restaurants in New York City, so you can celebrate through the island’s cuisine.
Haitian cuisine is more than Pikliz, Barbancourt Rum and Joumou. Here’s a fun fact, New York City has the largest concentration of Haitians in the United States and by far some of the best Haitian restaurants in the country. If you are looking to celebrate Haitian Heritage Month, here are our favorite restaurants in New York City.
Le Soleil Brillant
If you are looking for authentic Haitian cuisine, you have come to the right place. Le Soleil Brillant, located in Hell’s Kitchen, is what many call the most authentic Haitian restaurant in NYC. This BYOB (Bring your own bottle) restaurant is said to have a menu that will remind you of your grandmother’s cooking.
Recommendation: Make sure you try the goat dinner plate and legumes.
GrandChamps
With locations in Bed-Stuy and Navy Yard, Brooklyn, GrandChamps’ mission is to bring the community together through food, and that they have done. Beyond cooking their take on traditional Haitian cuisine, they have dedicated the restaurant to be used as an experience to learn more about Haitian culture.
Recommendation: Head to GrandChamps for weekend brunch and order the “Griyo Hash.”
Kombit Bar & Restaurant
Kombit Bar & Restaurant is where the party is at! Family-owned by three siblings, the restaurant is known for its live music and cocktails. It also happens to be the place to go for Akra aka Haitian fritters.
Recommendation: Head to Kombit Bar & Restaurant on a Friday for live music
Little Haiti Caribbean Restaurant
Little Haiti Caribbean Restaurant is a neighborhood gem. With a fresh take on Haitian food, it will remind you of the Island and possibly make you feel as though you were back in Haiti. The extensive menu and homemade fruit juices make this neighborhood restaurant a memorable one.
Recommendation: Try the red snapper dinner and pair with a passion fruit juice.
Immaculeebakery
Immaculeebakery is a family-owned Haitian-American bakery located in the East Flatbush neighborhood in Brooklyn. Don’t let the name fool you. They bake classic Haitian desserts, and serve meat, seafood and veggie dishes native to Haiti.
Recommendation: Don’t leave without having a patty.