The Best Airbnbs Puerto Rico Has To Offer
When vacationing in Puerto Rico, it seems everyone’s first thought is to check out the newest resort on the island. In recent years, travelers have started to explore the Airbnbs Puerto Rico has to offer, including private options in more secluded areas.
Here’s a list of our favorite Airbnb’s Puerto Rico has to offer for a more authentic experience.
1. La Casita Inn
This tiny house, La Casita Inn, sits at the top of a mountain peak and overlooks the Caribbean Sea. The secluded house, comes with a mini fire-pit, personal kitchen and outdoor seating area.
2. Puerto Rico Treehouse
This treehouse is a perfect blend between modern living and a rustic escape, to really feel like you are one with nature in Puerto Rico. The communal garden, hammock and private indoor/outdoor shower are ways to tap into the Condado sun.
3. Hacienda La Charca
Located in the mountains of Ríncon, Hacienda La Charca is a luxury vacation home with amazing views of the Puerto Rico sunsets. After watching the sunset, take an evening dip in the pool as you reflect on your night.
4. Casa Florencia
This all-glass guesthouse also known as Casa Florencia doubles as a private oasis with a pool and romantic ambiance. Not only do you get your own private guesthouse for summer activities, you are also near the mountains of Ríncon.
5. Tropical Jungle Suite
This tropical jungle sanctuary is the perfect romantic getaway for two. Located just outside your bedroom is a bath and hot tub, that face the amazing views of the neighboring jungle.