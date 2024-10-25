I’ve had the privilege of exploring many destinations around the globe. However, my recent trip with skincare brand Topicals to Bermuda truly stands out. Founded by Olamide Olowe, Topicals has made waves in the beauty industry with products that address chronic skin conditions and focus on inclusivity.

This unforgettable journey blended wellness, self-care, and cultural exploration. The pink-sand paradise and turquoise waters provided a perfect backdrop to celebrate Black women’s beauty and well-being. This trip to Bermuda showcased their commitment to holistic wellness and emphasized their mission to empower women of color.

Sun, Sand, And Skincare: A Blissful Beach Day

One highlight was a day of pure indulgence at Rosewood Bermuda’s private beach. Stepping onto the immaculate sand, the exclusivity of the setting was immediately apparent. The beach, a hidden gem tucked away from the more touristy areas, offered a sense of serenity that felt almost surreal. Next, the day was filled with fun beach games and dips in the crystal-clear water. The gentle waves created a soothing soundtrack as light-hearted laughter led to deeper discussions.

Photoshoots also naturally evolved as we revealed the beauty of our surroundings. Against Bermuda’s lush coves, we celebrated the diversity of our skin tones, body types, and personal styles. It was a powerful moment of representation and self-love, perfectly aligned with the beauty brand’s focus on inclusivity.

Honoring Heritage: Black History Tour And Evening With Bermuda Is Love

The journey through Bermuda shifted as we embarked on a Black history tour. This eye-opening experience traced the footsteps of Bermuda’s African diaspora, the painful legacy of the slave trade, and the triumphs of emancipation. The tour also highlighted the ongoing struggle for equality.

Our guide challenged us to confront powerful stories of resilience, creativity, and community at each stop. The tour provided essential context for understanding Bermuda’s complex racial history and current impact. As the sun began to set, our historical exploration transitioned into an evening of community and giving back.

Topicals arranged a special dinner with Bermuda is Love, a local nonprofit that builds communities where everyone’s basic needs are met. Their mission includes providing food, housing, clothing, healthcare, education, access to justice, and a healthy environment for all in Bermuda.

The evening’s highlight came when the Topicals team announced a $5,000 donation to Bermuda is Love. This event underscored Topicals’ commitment to celebrating diversity and actively contributing to the communities they engage with.

Travel And Wellness

As the Bermuda retreat ended, it was clear this experience was transformative for everyone. Topicals created a space for Black women to prioritize well-being and connect with their heritage. For those planning a Bermuda adventure, explore beyond the usual tourist spots. Engage with local communities and support Black-owned businesses. Take time to appreciate the island’s natural beauty.

Don’t miss traditional Bermudian dishes like fish chowder and rum cake. Consider visiting during Bermuda Carnival for a vibrant cultural experience. This trip with Topicals highlighted the power of travel. Travel can heal, inspire, and connect us. It showed how brands can engage meaningfully with their audience while promoting wellness and cultural appreciation.









