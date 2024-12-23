The Bermuda Tourism Authority’s annual Pink Sale launched on December 20, encouraging travelers to plan trips to its picturesque pink sand beaches in the new year.

The sale includes exclusive deals of up to 40% and free-night stays at 13 select properties. The participating accommodations are some of the best Bermuda offers, including The St. Regis Bermuda Resort, Hamilton Princess & Beach Club, Rosewood Bermuda, The Loren at Pink Beach, and more. The limited-time deals are valid for bookings made December 20, 2024, through January 31, 2025, for vacations planned at any point in the new year.

What Else Is There To Know About Bermuda’s Pink Sale?

Travelers may want to plan their Bermuda vacation during one or several annual events the archipelago – a British overseas territory – has throughout the year. For example, visiting during Bermuda Restaurant Week – which lasts from January 16 through February 16 – may be best for foodies.

Those seeking a relaxing getaway can plan their visit during Spa Month, which is all February long. Dive Week is taking place in May, and it’ll be an ideal time for those who love water activities and learning about Bermuda’s underwater life. Cup Match is one of the most lively times of the year, and sports fans may enjoy the summertime two-day cricket match. In October, the Caribbean island destination will showcase its vibrant creative scene during Art Month.

“The best part of our island is that every day offers a unique experience, so there’s no single ‘perfect time’ to visit Bermuda,” stated Jamari A. Douglas, Vice President, Marketing, PR and Communications of the tourism board. “That’s what makes each of our sales so special, especially during this season of love, gratitude, and giving. The Pink Sale offers everyone–from families to couples, solo vacationers, and more–the freedom to save on a trip at any point in the year. Even for those who’ve been to Bermuda before, there are always new activities, hidden gems, and festivals waiting to be discovered.”

When Is The Best Time To Visit Bermuda?

Bermuda is a year-round destination. The high season for tourists is during the territory’s warmer months, which run from June through September. Visiting during shoulder seasons may provide good weather, fewer crowds, and lower prices. Less busy times of the year that could still be good for vacationing include March through May and October through November.