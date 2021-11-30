Mychel 'Snoop' Dillard Is Behind Some Of Your Favorite Black-Owned Atlanta Restaurants

Mychel “Snoop” Dillard is a serial entrepreneur originally from Detroit, currently residing in Atlanta. The 36-year-old is the owner of Dillard Hospitality Group, a company that houses her numerous successful businesses.

Among these are Crave Restaurant, Members Only, Escobar Restaurant & Tapas Lounge, Escobar South, and Esco Seafood (a multi-level seafood restaurant). Dillard is also the owner of Remedy Spa & Salon Suites, which is equipped with 22 fully-leased salon suites, as well as DHG University, an extensive credit education and repair experience.

She started her hospitality career in Nashville with the opening of The G-Spot, a bar targeted toward the LGBTQ community.

Photo courtesy of Mychel ‘Snoop’ Dillard

“After graduating from Vanderbilt University, my success was not overnight, and was almost completely derailed early in my career after opening The G-Spot,” said Dillard. “The club opened and closed within three months, squandering a nearly $40,000 investment.”

Opening a business catering to the LGBTQ demographic proved to be a difficult feat in Nashville, and Dillard felt the city was not the best place for her at the time. Upon moving to Atlanta, she found a much different atmosphere, one where she was welcomed and supported.

“Here in Atlanta, they actually support Black and LGBTQ-owned businesses. You don’t have somebody trying to close the door on you as soon as you walk in. In the LGBTQ community, I wasn’t looked at differently in Atlanta the way that I was in Nashville. It’s a much more supportive community and city. As a gay woman, Atlanta offered an opportunity beyond business—an environment where I could thrive in both my personal and professional life.”

Photo courtesy of Mychel ‘Snoop’ Dillard

After relocating to Atlanta, Dillard launched a popular party bus, Party Bus Kings, and followed that with the opening of Hookah Hideaway, a neighborhood pub that offered karaoke and hookah. She made sure to align herself with the right people and make smart business choices along the way, which worked out to her benefit.

Looking to build on the popularity of Hookah Hideaway, Dillard sought a space in which she could open another restaurant. It was then that she was introduced to 2 Chainz at a meeting set up by their realtors. The rapper was seeking a tenant to occupy an empty building he owned on Peters Street in Atlanta’s Castleberry Hill neighborhood.

“We hit it off right away, and we decided to go into business together. The partnership has been a good one. His celebrity has been good for marketing; and my business acumen has been good for growth of the restaurant empire.”

Photo courtesy of Mychel ‘Snoop’ Dillard

Together, Snoop and 2 Chainz co-own several businesses, including Escobar Restaurant & Tapas Lounge and Esco Seafood, a multi-level seafood restaurant. Her most exclusive lounge, however, is Members Only, an exclusive VIP lounge catering to Atlanta’s celebrities, socialites, and business owners.

For the first 90 days of its opening, Dillard allowed the public access to Members Only, but afterward, the venue was only accessible to members. She was inspired to create the exclusive nightlife experience after noticing how people in Atlanta seemed to desire the VIP lifestyle treatment.

“With our other bars and restaurants being accessible to everyone, we decided to make something private that would give tastemakers access to exclusive monthly events ranging from Lunch & Learns to networking functions and other private events.”

Photo courtesy of Mychel ‘Snoop’ Dillard

Adorned with luxurious fixtures, designer furniture, and a desirable atmosphere, Members Only is a refuge for Atlanta’s upper echelon to enjoy a break from the city’s typical nightlight scene. Perks include the freedom to place full orders in advance to be ready upon arrival, a $100 complimentary tab the month of your birthday, and a gift from 2 Chainz during your birthday month. (This could be concert tickets, 2 Chainz branded merchandise, VIP entry to 2 Chainz events, etc.)

After temporarily closing her restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic, the restaurants received national exposure upon reopening for sit-down service. At the time, Georgia politicians were battling over whether reopening their economy was the responsible thing to do. Gov. Brian Kemp said businesses were able to get back to work, while Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms asked everyone to stay home. Deciding to reopen was viewed by many as a controversial decision.

“But the beauty business is one that’s recession-proof. The pandemic made me realize that I should invest more in the salon suites and open up more locations versus being highly invested in restaurants which, of course, provided more profit but involve so many more details, and so many more overhead and operating costs.”

Photo courtesy of Mychel ‘Snoop’ Dillard

In addition to being a brilliant, multi-million-dollar industry, Dillard saw the beauty industry as more recession-proof. Having first opened the doors to Remedy Spa & Salon Suites in Atlanta in 2018, it was equipped with 22 fully-leased salon suites. Today, there are three locations through the Metro Atlanta area.

“When I started Remedy Spa & Salon Suites, I wanted to create the perfect hub for beauty professionals who wanted a cost-effective and convenient solution for salon ownership. With reduced overhead, fewer operational burdens, and minimal administrative obligations, leasing a suite with Remedy allows beauty professionals the ability to focus on building and retaining clientele.”

Dillard is offering entrepreneurs the opportunity to become a Remedy Spa & Salon Suites franchisee. The franchises cost $20,000, and a total investment range from $60,000 to $100,000 is expected. Franchisees must also have $50,000 in liquid capital.

Photo courtesy of Mychel ‘Snoop’ Dillard

Target location areas are mid-sized to large cities around the country. Once approved, franchisees will obtain access to the brand; tested and proven processes and support; purchasing power and distribution chains; cooperative marketing; new product research; development and roll-out; experienced training staff; and continuing training and education.

To learn more about becoming a Remedy Spa & Salon Suites franchisee, visit http://www.remedysalonsuites.com/franchise.

