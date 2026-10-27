Amtrak has announced a limited-time promotion that lets passengers bring a companion for free when booking select First-Class Roomettes on its long-distance trains. The offer applies to private sleeping accommodations on routes that include the California Zephyr between Chicago and the San Francisco Bay Area and the Empire Builder, which connects Chicago with Seattle and Portland. Both services offer overnight journeys lasting more than two days, with Roomettes accommodating two adults in a compartment equipped with seats that convert into sleeping berths.

Reservations also include meals, access to shared showers, and assistance from an onboard attendant. The cost varies by route and departure date, and each train has a limited number of compartments. Amtrak’s latest promotion gives passengers an opportunity to reduce the cost of traveling together, although the sale comes with booking restrictions and excludes several dates during the upcoming holiday season.

How To Book Amtrak’s Free Companion Roomette Sale

Bookings for Amtrak’s Twice as Nice sale opened October 20 and close October 31, 2026. Eligible travel dates run from November 1, 2026, through January 31, 2027. Customers must enter promotional code C102 when reserving through Amtrak’s sale page and complete their purchase at least one day before departure.

Both passengers must be on the same reservation to qualify for the discount. “Both you and your companion of choice must travel on the same itinerary and have tickets issued together,” Amtrak stated in its official announcement. Separately purchased tickets are not eligible, and the promotion also covers qualifying Accessible Rooms.

Most long-distance services with eligible accommodations participate in the sale, although Amtrak excludes the southbound Auto Train, Train 53. The discount also does not apply to Coach seats, Acela First Class, or private Bedrooms. Additional routes where passengers may find qualifying Roomettes include the Southwest Chief between Chicago and Los Angeles and the Crescent between New York and New Orleans.

The promotion excludes several holiday travel periods: November 18 through 24, November 27 through 30, December 17 through 22, and December 26, 2026, through January 2, 2027. Eligible departures remain subject to availability, and Amtrak warns that discounted accommodations are limited.

What’s Included And Which Amtrak Restrictions Apply

Roomette passengers receive priority boarding and access to Metropolitan Lounges at major Amtrak stations. These facilities offer seating, refreshments, and assistance from a dedicated agent before departure. Amtrak also supplies bedding, pillows, linens, and towels, while sleeping-car attendants provide turndown service and help with luggage. The railroad operates two types of sleeping cars, depending on the route: the two-level Superliner and the single-level Viewliner. Passengers receive their assigned car and room numbers after booking.

The sale terms prohibit combining the companion discount with other promotional offers. Reservations paid for with Amtrak Guest Rewards points or through the Points & Cash option are also ineligible. Customers who need to cancel their reservations face different refund conditions depending on how far in advance they make the request.

For cancellations made 15 to 120 days before departure, Amtrak charges a 25% fee and refunds the remaining 75% to the original payment method. Cancellations within 14 days of departure also incur a 25% fee, but the remaining balance is issued as a nonrefundable eVoucher. Amtrak permits changes without a change fee, subject to the applicable fare rules. Passengers should review the full promotional terms before completing their purchase. Amtrak also cautions that fares, schedules, and routes may change without notice.