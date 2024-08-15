Blavity’s annual AfroTech Conference is celebrating its seventh year in Houston, Texas.

Travel Noire has you covered with everything you need to know about flying in for the world’s largest Black tech conference. The first thing to know is that Houston has two main airports.

Remember to consider your Houston accommodation and its proximity to both the airport and the conference itself. The 2024 AfroTech Conference has partnered with room block management company Resiada to offer the best rates at Houston hotels. Booking through Resiada for AfroTech offers travelers a dedicated support team and a book now, pay later option.

Some of the bookable hotels for the conference include Hotel Vesper, JW Marriott by The Galleria, and Hilton Post Oak — all of which are within a 25-minute car ride to the conference’s location. Current nightly rates for the 11 hotels currently available through Resiada for AfroTech are $239 and under.

Taxis, rideshares, public transportation, and car rental services are options for getting around, regardless of where you fly in. Below, read more about each Houston airport and decide which is most convenient for you.

George Bush Intercontinental (IAH) Airport

This year’s festivities will be approximately 20 miles from George Bush Intercontinental (IAH) Airport. The benefit of flying in there is that it’s bigger and offers more nonstop, direct flight options. According to Airfare Watchdog, most incoming flights are United Airlines and Spirit Airlines. If you don’t want to rideshare, public transportation includes an hour-and-fifteen minute bus ride from Terminal C into the city’s downtown area. Visit Houston notes that the bus schedule is usually 5 a.m. to midnight.

It’s generally more expensive to taxi or rideshare into the city center from George Bush Intercontinental. You can expect to pay around $50 for your ride, not including tip.

William P. Hobby (HOU) Airport

The AfroTech Conference will be around 10 miles from Houston’s William P. Hobby (HOU) Airport. The spot is a huge Southwest Airlines hub — so you can snag a direct or connected flight if flying with the carrier. While it’s closer to downtown, it’s smaller in size. That means some flyers will have limited flight options to William P. Hobby.

A bus ride from the closer airport into downtown Houston is around an hour. Taxis or rideshares are about $30 or less, not including tip.

What’s Going Down At This Year’s AfroTech?

Last year’s conference was in Austin, Texas, the previous “home city” of the tech festival. This year’s four-day event will be from November 13 to 16 at Houston’s George R. Brown Convention Center. Attendees will be able to network, build community, learn, and attend events in collaboration with the conference’s industry-leading partners. The conference aims to unite those of Black and diverse backgrounds in the tech space, putting them in the same rooms with recruiters, like-minded innovators, and future-forward businesses.

Tickets are available now. In addition to general admission and all-access, specific ticket options are available for students, corporate movers and shakers, and executives.