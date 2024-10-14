A new experience in Lisbon, Portugal, highlights African history and culture through food in one of Europe’s most diverse and vibrant cities. Expat and permanent resident hopeful Kamra Clemons officially launched AfroFlavors in September 2024 as a way for people to explore the cultural richness of the African Diaspora.

“People come to Lisbon and aren’t really aware of how diverse it is. There is a vibrant community of people amongst the diaspora here,” she tells Travel Noire. “Lisbon is one of the most diverse European cities, and it has one of the highest populations of Black people in Europe.”

AfroFlavors invites people to savor the diverse flavors and stories of local Black businesses in the heart of the city. Participants will visit six different spots from the countries that were formally Portuguese colonies in Africa, including Angola, Cape Verde, Mozambique, and Brazil in South America.

Clemons says that along the journey, people will taste cultural staples such as Mozambican Samosas at one restaurant and learn about the different owners’ journeys to open their respective businesses throughout Portugal’s capital city. She says participants will also learn more about the influence of Portuguese and other countries on their spices or cuisine. There will also be opportunities for people to purchase items such as hot sauce and a moonshine variety, of sorts, that one owner sells.

“I’m excited about this because there aren’t food tours focusing on the diaspora,” says Clemons, who adds she felt there was a need because friends and family would constantly ask about things to do in Lisbon. “I saw this as an opportunity to promote our cuisine and support Black businesses while giving people access to good food.”

Focusing On What’s Next

Clemons is already working to create a bigger platform to promote Black-owned businesses while celebrating Black culture and food in Lisbon. The Detroit native hopes to host a cultural event like the one in her hometown, the World African Festival.

“I would also love to hold workshops where people can learn how to make different foods from the diaspora,” she says.

Food tours can be purchased by visiting the AfroFlavors Lisbon website. Clemons recommends planning for a lot of walking and advising people with mobility issues to contact the company before booking to address questions and concerns.