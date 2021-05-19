Photo Credit: Dazzle jam
Travelers Say These Are The African Nations With The Best Fashion And Women
Once again we’re back, bringing you the insight of the people. And by people we mean our Instagram friends and family. Travelers recently gave their opinions on the African nations with the dopest fashion sense, and the most amazing women.
We recently brought you the countries in the Motherland with the best cuisine and men, when content creator Nnenna B. created a fun video sharing her insight. Let’s just say, almost everyone agreed on the list— which is rare. According to our followers, Ghana, Nigeria, and Senegal take the top three spots. Of course, some then asked ‘well, what about the women?’
We got y’all! Shoutout to Issa Rae.
To show the women some love, as well as the styles and patterns that come from Mother Africa, we’ve curated this fun round-up. As always, let us know if the people got it right.
Eritrea
View this post on Instagram
Traveler @cocoabuttajo let it be known in all caps, that the women in Eritrea are GORG!!! It was revealed in 2018, that comedian Tiffany Haddish is of Eritrean descent. Her late father was Eritrean, and she took steps to claim dual citizenship.
Jane the Virgin and Supergirl actress, Azie Tesfai is also Eritrean and if you’ve seen her then you know she’s stunning.
As far as fashion goes, traditional garb is very regal and loose fitting. It is reminiscent of Arabic garb as well.
South Africa
View this post on Instagram
When you have three Miss Universe winners coming out of your country— including the first to win the pageant wearing her natural hair— you automatically make this list on both fronts.
Zozibini Tunzi won Miss Universe 2019 and stole the show in her sleek fade cut. She is also no stranger to serving us lewk after lewk while proudly rocking traditional fabrics.
We said what we said.
Ethiopia
View this post on Instagram
Another selection from the Travel Noire comment section. Eritrean women have often been held in high regards in the fashion and modeling world because of their bone structure
Ruth Negga of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Loving, was born in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
The country is also home to several emerging fashion designers who are setting the trend of mixing couture and traditional garb—including Beyoncé Black parade designer Mafi,
Nigeria
View this post on Instagram
Naija women are not only stunning with the smarts to match, but they also set the standard when it comes to fashion.
On any given day, and any given thread, you will see tons of beautiful Nigerian women proudly repping their homeland. You can’t help but to stop and admire them when they do.
You all would probably shut us down if we didn’t recognize them. But, we know better and we see them!
Also, did you know Sade was Nigerian?! Like actually born there. We stan.
Angola
View this post on Instagram
Angolan fashion designer, Nadi Tai, is proof enough that this African nation is leading the way in fashion. According to Forbes, her dresses sell for as much as $10,000. She has long kept the country’s First Lady looking fly, as well as several of our favorite American celebrities.
In 2011, Leila Lopes, an Angolan woman was crowned Miss Universe. In 2019, Salett Miguel was crowned Miss Universe Angola.
Kenya
View this post on Instagram
Two words, Lupita Nyong’o. The skin, the charisma, the styles— it’s everything for us.
We really don’t need to write anything else after that.
Honorable Mention
View this post on Instagram
We want to give a nod to Zimbabwe, Cameroon, and Liberia too!