Airbnb recently shared its selection of affordable fall destinations to consider if you’re hoping for a getaway during this year’s autumn shoulder season.

Shoulder season is an off-season in many destinations. The one in fall follows the summertime but comes before the end-of-year holidays. The less overcrowded time to travel can be a great opportunity to sink into self-care time and enjoy a relaxing escape. A benefit of traveling during the fall shoulder season is that locations often have agreeable weather – it won’t be too hot or too cold.

Airbnb’s affordable fall destinations spanned the country. The vacation rental booking platform’s information was based on the “biggest percentage decrease” in price per night. The periods analyzed were June through August 2023 and September through November 2023.

Based on the report, fall travelers looking for destinations in the North East with reasonable prices per night should consider Bangor, Maine; Somers Point, New Jersey; Erie, Pennsylvania; and Norfolk, Virginia. Midwest adventures should be in West Des Moines, Iowa, and Omaha, Nebraska.

Those hoping to explore closer to the West Coast should consider Spokane Valley, Washington, and Cheyenne, Wyoming. If you want to save your coins while vacationing in the South, try Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, or Panama City, Florida.

What Else Should You Consider About Affordable Shoulder Season Fall Travel?

Over 85% of Airbnb’s surveyed guests noted that price was a contributing factor in whether to book lodging on its platform or other accommodations. Keep in mind that if you are looking for a more popular fall destination, you should consider city hub hotspots rather than what’s most affordable. You could also consider the top spots for fall foliage.

Airbnb noted that North Dakota, Maine, and Massachusetts had the top three highest percentage of stays from September to November 2023. The domestic destinations with the highest growth in searches by US users this fall compared to last were cited as being Miami Gardens, Flordia, and Indianapolis, Indiana. Internationally, interest has grown in Munich, Germany, and Brussels, Belgium.