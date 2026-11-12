Green Island, in Hanover Parish, sits along the coastline between Montego Bay and Negril, on a side of the island where travelers often land once they’re ready to explore beyond the action in either hub. It’s a natural next step in discovering Jamaica, with the amenities and perks of a full all-inclusive resort in a quieter setting that feels closer to how the island is meant to make you feel.

Princess Senses The Mangrove is the 18+ side of a shared crescent-shaped beachfront. Next door, its family-friendly sister property, Princess Grand Jamaica, has its own amenities and entertainment, and Mangrove guests have full access. The reverse doesn’t apply, which keeps the Mangrove’s swim-up suites and overwater villas adults-only. One of its most unexpected offerings is quieter still: a cannabis shop just off the lobby.

You could spend the entire trip on property, but Negril’s nightlife is only about 30 minutes away by taxi, and a night out in the local scene might be just what the vacation needs. By day, local tour operators offer off-property action to balance the Mangrove’s chill coastline, from Jamaica’s famous waterfalls to ziplining, river rafting, and sunset catamaran cruises.

Here’s a closer look at why this AAA Four Diamond Hotel-rated resort is worth a spot on your next Jamaica itinerary.

A Closer Look At The Stay

Princess Hotels & Resorts Jamaica

Fewer than 20 steps separated my bed from the water outside my swim-up suite, with the Caribbean Sea not far beyond that and the DJ’s music drifting over from a nearby pool. That balance of semi-private relaxation and easy access to the party is what sets this stay apart, though quieter spots on both the pool and beach sides are there for guests who want to skip the scene.

The resort offers 401 ocean-view suites and 14 overwater villas, ranging from deluxe junior suites and swim-up suites to Platinum suites and a spacious Presidential suite.

For the pleasure-seeking guest, the O’ Club is the resort’s name for its Pleasure suites, offered as a Pleasure Junior Suite or a Swim Out Pleasure Junior Suite. They’re for adults who want an intentionally romantic trip, whether traveling with a partner or solo. Extra-large round beds, intimacy kits, mixology and dance classes, and private balconies with hot tubs are part of the setup, an adult-focused offering you don’t often see at other hotels.

Dining stretches across both properties, with 14 restaurants and 15 bars. Pearl is the upscale seafood pick, while KA Teppanyaki delivers the interactive hibachi show. For a traditional Jamaican meal, Jamrock is worth the dinner reservation. The Food Market buffet is the standout any time of day, with stations for fresh fruit and juices and local staples like curry chicken and brown stew chicken, even at breakfast, alongside omelet stations and fresh pastries.

After dark, DJs at Illusion Night Club & Terrace keep local and international sounds going, with a full bar, a dance floor, and a terrace overlooking the coastline. And the best part? Your room is only steps away.

A Dispensary Experience, On Property

Princess Hotels & Resorts Jamaica

Jamaica’s association with cannabis is well known, yet the tourism industry has often kept it at arm’s length. Princess Senses The Mangrove takes a different approach. JACANA Apothecary sits just off the lobby, an unassuming shop that brings the plant into the guest experience instead of keeping it out.

Inside, the setup leans more toward a wellness boutique than anything else. Whether you’re a seasoned consumer or just exploring, the staff can walk you through your options, and descriptions are displayed throughout. According to the brand, everything on the shelves is farm-grown organically and lab-tested. The range includes premium flower and pre-rolls alongside vaporizers and cartridges, plus a wellness line of balms and oils for those who prefer a topical route. There’s also a Moon-Grown psilocybin mushroom collection.

For guests used to shopping at a dispensary at home, JACANA offers that experience as part of the stay, and it’s open to visitors who aren’t staying on property. International rules still apply, and not every product can leave the island, so ask staff which purchases, such as CBD or other wellness items, are safe to travel with.

Planning A Visit

Located between Montego Bay and Negril, the resort takes some patience to reach. The transfer from Montego Bay’s airport can take one to two hours, depending on traffic and your arrival time.

Airport transfers may be included with certain room categories, or you can add one to your booking for a fee. You can also book an independent transfer, so compare prices before deciding. Booking through the resort keeps everything in one place, but a separate booking could save money.

The most relaxing getaways balance time on property with a few trips into the island’s best nature stops, and this side of Jamaica has plenty. The resort can coordinate excursions, and local operators are easy to find through word of mouth and social media. Booking with them keeps your travel spend with Jamaican businesses and supports local tourism needs.

Negril is another reason to head out, and it’s only about 30 minutes away by taxi. Kenny’s Italian Café is a local-meets-tourist hangout where Caribbean music and energy meet a full bar and hookahs, with VIP sections for groups. Rick’s Cafe is a popular spot for drinks at the bar and afternoon sunsets, and The Jungle Night Club is a late-night option with a mix of locals and visitors.

Princess Senses The Mangrove is best for adults who want an all-inclusive stay on a quieter stretch of coast, with the party within reach. The drive is a short trade-off for a resort that works for girls’ trips and honeymoons alike. Butler service in certain suites and a spa are only part of what’s on offer. It’s big enough to give you space of your own, yet easy to get around, even on a short stay.