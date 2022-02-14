9 Things To See And Do In Venice

If you’re looking for a beautiful getaway in a foreign land with lots of water and scenery, Venice, Italy should be at the very top of your list. An ancient city with artifacts and alleyways dating back centuries, Venice is a network of 118 islands separated by canals but strung together by bridges. At its peak, Venice was one of the biggest cities in Europe.

The waterways running throughout the city, connect locals and tourists together with a breathtaking array of attractions, historical landmarks, shops, and restaurants. Next time you visit Venice, make sure you add these nine stops to your itinerary to get the most out of your Venetian experience.