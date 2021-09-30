7 Spots To Visit In Lapa, The Most Traditional Night District In Brazil

The Selaron steps are known worldwide for the vibrant colors and picturesque architecture. It is almost mandatory for tourists who visit when in Rio de Janeiro. What many don’t realize is that they are located in Lapa, the main night district of Rio.

With bars, nightclubs and restaurants surrounding the streets of this historic neighborhood, Lapa offers a variety of options for all tastes. The region has become increasingly touristy, which for some makes it lose its old-world charm, but for many it is a great place to enjoy the nightlife after spending a day visiting other touristic places in Rio.

We’ve rounded-up 7 of the best places in Lapa you should visit when in Rio de Janeiro. On the list, there are restaurants, nightclubs and bars. Check them out.