7 Pretty Pink Lakes Around The World

Pink lakes are a rare phenomenon, but a beautiful sight to behold. Ranging in shades from bubblegum to deep rose, though scarce, they can be found in various locations around the globe.

The pink hues of these lakes generally can be attributed to microorganisms living in the water, however they vary in size, depth, and salt content. If planning to visit any of the pink lakes below, be sure to have your camera ready to capture some truly photo-worthy natural pink beauty.