Bare If You Dare: 7 Great Clothing Optional Resorts In Mexico

Sand not so much, but there’s nothing like feeling the warmth of the sun and the sea everywhere, and if you’re going to Mexico, there are some great clothing optional resorts to check out.

You don’t have to be a seasoned nudist to enjoy a vacation in the buff. People who wouldn’t consider themselves nudists will strip down if circumstances and their comfort level permit. Sometimes being on vacation with friends who are nudists might inspire you to open up a bit.

Fair warning- if you’re going to visit a resort that holds itself out as ‘clothing optional’, whether in Mexico or elsewhere, there’s a very good chance that “extracurricular” activities will also be taking place. You don’t have to partake, but other guests surely will, so be prepared.

Here are 7 great clothing optional resorts in Mexico.