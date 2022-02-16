Photo Credit: Getty Images
5 Of The Best Beaches In Portugal
With Portugal‘s tourism on the rise, we want to make sure our readers have their summer itineraries intact. Here’s a good reason to pack your sun tan lotion and fancy swimsuits before heading to one of the most stunning coastal countries in the world. Check out our list of 5 of the best beaches in Portugal. Surf’s Up!
1. Praia Grande in Porto Covo
The Praia Grande sits on the Serra de Sintra coastline in Porto Covo, Portugal. Considering it’s one of the easiest beaches to get to, it can get crowded during the busier seasons. Still, the huge waves that flow in from the Atlantic Ocean make this a great destination for surfers all over the world.
2. Nazaré Beach
For 11 euros and a 50 minute bus ride from Lisbon, you can reach the beautiful city of Nazaré. Nazaré is one of the traditional Portuguese fishing villages of Portugal. Many tourists head over to the nearby cliffs to take in the breathtaking views of Nazaré Beach.
3. Odeceixe Beach
Odeceixe Beach has a combination of waves coming from the Atlantic Ocean and a swimmable fresh water river. The beach is also part of the coastal national park and has amazing beachfront villas and guesthouse stays starting as low as $25 a night. Perfect for families, lovers, and of course surfers this beach is a must-see on your next trip to Portugal.
4. Figueira Beach
Considered to be one of the sandiest beaches in Portugal. Plenty of tourists and locals can agree it’s well worth the half hour hike through a valley to see the sun- kissed cliffs surrounding the beach and body of water. If you’re looking for a beach to relax and have to yourself, this is definitely the one.
5. Amado Beach
Amado Beach is very much secluded and quiet. The best time of year to visit is between the months of June and September. Many tourists come to this beach to relax but theres also those that come to enjoy the waves of the Atlantic Ocean for surfing. As an added bonus, it’s a great place to learn how to surf, as they have two surfing schools for beginners and pros of all ages.