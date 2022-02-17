Which countries are best to get your hair laid on vacay?

A $300 deposit just to get a hair appointment for 6 weeks out, it’s starting to feel a bit absurd. I’m sure I can get a flight somewhere for that much and enjoy a nice vacation while I’m at it. Then come back with my hair looking laid.

But what about the maintenance? Well, we have three options. One, maintenance time= vacation time. Two, suck it up and pay the fees to get it maintained at home. Or three, do it your self!

Tips: Order your extensions online and bring them with you on your vacation. Prep your hair yourself. Some of the braiders are simple roadside braiders with little more than a comb, spray bottle and mad skills. Be aware of the tightness of braids too. Let them know if it’s too tight. Otherwise, here’s 4 countries to get your hair laid on vacay.

Submitted by Yasmina-Guinea-Bissau

Related: Learn about the history of slavery and communication through hair braiding.