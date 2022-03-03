25 Black Women And Non-Binary Photographers To Slay Your 2022 Headshot

For your 2022 headshots, why not try something different? Book one of these 25 Black women and non-binary photographers to take your headshot. Give up the boring white background and show your realness through these artistic beings.

Travel to your shoot. Or, find one that’s close to home. Some of the photographers on this listicle even work with hair, make-up, and wardrobe professionals to make your headshots flawless.

Canva

Note: This list was heavily inspired by @blackwomenphotographers on Instagram. Be sure to ooh and ahh over their curated images of Black female photographers, like we did.

Why not have one of your favorite photographers handle your photoshoot? They are all open for bookings, and their contact info is readily available. Let loose and have fun with your headshots this year. with any of these 25 Black women and non-binary Instagram photographers.