25 Black Travel Tik Tok Accounts To Help You Prep For Your Next Vacay
Cuisine , Entertainment
Nasha Smith
Nov 29, 2021

Need a little travel inspo before your next vacay? Let Black Travel Tik Tok be your guide.

The video-driven social networking service is not just for hopping on the latest dance craze. There is a vast Black travel Tik Tok community curating experiences and sharing intel on everything from the best brunch spots to staying safe as a Black traveler.

With a whopping one billion monthly users on the platform, it can be tough to sift through so much info. So Travel Noire did it for you. We found 25 of the top Black travel accounts dropping all the gems you need to score the best deals on flights, hotels, and resorts, as well as advice for family or solo travelers. Looking for luxury on a budget? We’ve got that covered too. Read on to plan your next getaway.

1. The Rich Aunt

@therichauntny

I flew myself to this places, not accepting anything less tho 😂😂 #therichaunt #flewedout #blacktravel #foryou #fyp

♬ original sound – Trapselyna

Go on a water picnic in Puerto Rico, experience a dinner in the Greek skies, and travel with the Rich Aunt to get her hair braided in Rwanda.

2. Saintsw0rld

@saintsw0rld

Reply to @realestking4 Dont sleep on Mexico. #saintsworld #traveltiktok #blacktravel #blacktravelblogger #tiktoktravel #mexicotravel #mexico🇲🇽

♬ You Are My High – DJ Snake

Artist Saint takes followers along on luxurious and exotic vacations, dropping valuable tips with each getaway.

3. Lilmsawkward

@lilmsawkward

Reply to @ceeflowers1 my tips on staying safe and not sticking out. #traveltiktok #blacktravel #solotravel #nomad

♬ Lofi – Ponder

Alexa Renee went viral for sharing her tips on how to remain safe while traveling as a Black woman. She also shares other valuable resources like how to overcome language barriers.

4. Thetraveltauruss

@thetraveltauruss

Gate 1 Travel has this deal! #thetraveltaurus #traveldeals #travelitaly #traveltuscany #budgettravel

♬ ghostface daddy – Spencer

Thetraveltauruss highlights inclusive travel deals. Recent bargains include an eight-day Italian vacation with flights for only $599.

5. Kirabarbielife

@kirabarbielife

Is This Greece or Mexico? #tiktokhotel #luxuryhotel #VisionBoard #dreamvacation #luxurytravel #tiktoktravel #blacktravel #tulummexico #tulum

♬ sonido original – Audios_CapCut.01

Find everything you need to know as a digital nomad or solo traveler on the kirabarbielife platform.

6. ThePTONomad

@theptonomad

Whenever I move this is always my first google search #fyp #Destinationdepop #blackandproud #theptonomad

♬ Peaches – Justin Bieber

The PTO Nomad is the spot for what you need to know about navigating the world safely on your personal time off.

7. Melanated Nomads

@melanatednomads

Welcome to Black Travel & Leisure! #fyp #traveltiktok #blacktravel #foryoupage #thailand #girlstrip #travel #traveltips #blacktravelblogger

♬ Track Star – Mooski

Follow this Black girl magic duo as they eat their way through countries like Thailand and Sint Maarten.

8. Chidiashley

@chidiashley

Uluwatu Bali is always a good idea! #bali #luxurylife #luxury #travelgoals #blackgirlmagic #blackwomeninluxury #blacktravel #uluwatu #traveltips

♬ original sound – Hollow Hollis

Chidi Ashley owns a luxury travel agency that specializes in bucket list travel experiences.

9. Travellingtuesdays

@travellingtuesdays

If “go see it for yourself” was the title of my movie #travel #travelinspo #travelthrowback #vibing

♬ original sound – Your fav Virgo

Abena dishes out solo and budget travel advice.

10. Highontrice

@highontrice

Outdoorsy but add a little ✨luxury✨ #fyp #foryou #viral #bali #airbnbfinds

♬ jocelyn flores ~ lofi – Closed on Sunday

Latrice is a self-described solo traveling queen, curating a digital diary.

11. Candaceabroad

@candaceabroad

You can do it put your back into it! 💷🇬🇧 #london #londonthingstodo #londontown #londonhotspots #londontiktok #londontok #becauseimalondoner #ldn

♬ original sound – candaceabroad

Candace is your go-to blogger for all things London.

12. Morgsvstheworld

@morgsvstheworld

#dmvtiktok #dmvdateideas #dmvdatenight #dcdateideas #dcdatenight #dcdate #dctiktok #thingstododmv #thingstododc #dmvcheck #dccheck #washingtondc #christmasindc

♬ Feliz Navidad – Jose Feliciano

Get all the deets on date night ideas and food spots in the DMV from Morgan.

13. Queenjazzyjazzz

@queenjazzyjazzz

It’s the little things that just amaze me sometimes living here 🥺 #fyp #blacktravelblogger #japan #fypシ #tokyo #travel #traveltiktok

♬ Sunny Day – Ted Fresco

Jazz recently moved to Tokyo, Japan, and has been filling followers in on her observances as she settles in.

14. Journeyswithkris

@journeyswithkris

I copped my tix to El Salvador for $245! This is how @skyscanner_usa #elsalvador🇸🇻 #blacktraveler #foryou #travelhack #cheaptravel #tiktoktravel

♬ Talking to the Moon – Bruno Mars

Kris is a solo globetrotter from Cameroon who has traveled to 19 countries and 26 cities over a five-year span. All while holding down a full-time job.

15. Topflightfamily

@topflightfamily

Royalton Bavaro in Punta Cana is the 16th resort we visited as part of our #21resortsin2021 project!#familytravel #travelwithkids

♬ In My Mind – Lyn Lapid

Join the Sognonvi family as they attempt to visit 21 resorts in 2021.

16. Thatmiagirl15

@thatmiagirl15

The Perfect Little Getaway House 🏡 | #fyp #traveltiktoks #getawayhouseatl #tinycabininthewoods #blacktravelblogger #getawayhousepartner #viraltiktok

♬ Fantasy – Alina Baraz / Galimatias

Mia is your virtual travel bestie, sharing hidden gems and tips for wanderlusts.

17. i_barry

@i_barry

It could all be so simple. #travel #bucketlist #travelbucketlist #onelife #yolo

♬ original sound – Jesse J. Pedigo

Don’t sleep on the men of TikTok. Ibrahima Barry is one of the guys dispensing travel tips and inspiration.

18. Alexandriatribble

@alexandriatribble

Let’s get vaccinated and back to vacation! Check out more info with Public Goods Project #covidvaccine #vacinated #travel #blacktravel #ad

♬ original sound – Myles Yachts

Alexandria Tribble is a trip designer promoting vaccinated vacations as part of traveling safely and responsibly.

19. Gopharitravels

@gopharitravels

It’s built around a tidal pool 😍🇿🇦 #southafricatravel #gophari #travelblogger #travelsouthafrica #tiktoksouthafrica #fypsouthafrica #fickspool

♬ Yebo/Sema – Masego

Gophari helps travelers get to know South Africa on a deeper level.

20. Molifetravels

@molifetravels

Forever friend💞✈️ #furbaby #petsoftiktok #pets #molifetravels #traveltiktok #travel #fyp #viral #foryou #pomeranian #bestfriend #happy #f

♬ My Best Friend – paravi 💖🌻🦋✨

Follow Mo’s solo travels with the occasional appearance by her fur baby.

21. Walkwithdevwalker

@walkwithdevwalker

@lasverandashotelvillas #blacktravelblogger #travelblogger #luxuryhotel #covid19travel #covidtravel #blackwomentravel #roatan #blacktravelfeed #travel

♬ Punk Monk – Playboi Carti

Dev Walker is your source for everything related to affordable luxury.

22. Packslight

@packslight

the daily salsa lessons in Parque Mexico tho 💃🏽 te amo CDMX #remotework #digitalnomad

♬ original sound – 𝑻𝒊𝒂𝒚𝒏𝒏𝒂🦋

Gabby Beckford is a full-time travel influencer, encouraging young people to pursue opportunities abroad.

23. Venturewithv

@venturewithv

Hidden Gem in #DC #lounge #bar #hiddengems #washingtondc #dmv #thingstodoindc #arcadebar #fun #summer2021 #travelguide #memorialday #maryland

♬ Paradise – Bazzi

Victoria Waller specializes in group trips and spontaneous travel.

24. Farahlovely

@_farahlovely

Enjoy the life, enjoy the drinks 🥰 #brunchqueen #orlandobrunch #brunch #foodie #orlandofoodie #orlandoflorida #foodtiktok #UltaBeautyatTarget #fyp

♬ original sound – John Prewitt

Farah is Orlando’s self-proclaimed brunch queen.

25. Lifeonabanjo

@lifeonabanjo

This place is a MUST VISIT hidden gem in New Orleans #thingstodoinneworleans #nolatiktokers #neworleansfoodie #neworleanscheck #travelfoodies

♬ What’s Da Jwett – JoJo & WizDaWizard

Laolu Onabanjo brings you bougie on a budget.

