25 Black Travel Tik Tok Accounts To Help You Prep For Your Next Vacay

Need a little travel inspo before your next vacay? Let Black Travel Tik Tok be your guide.

The video-driven social networking service is not just for hopping on the latest dance craze. There is a vast Black travel Tik Tok community curating experiences and sharing intel on everything from the best brunch spots to staying safe as a Black traveler.

With a whopping one billion monthly users on the platform, it can be tough to sift through so much info. So Travel Noire did it for you. We found 25 of the top Black travel accounts dropping all the gems you need to score the best deals on flights, hotels, and resorts, as well as advice for family or solo travelers. Looking for luxury on a budget? We’ve got that covered too. Read on to plan your next getaway.