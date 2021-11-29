Photo Credit: Cottonbro
25 Black Travel Tik Tok Accounts To Help You Prep For Your Next Vacay
Need a little travel inspo before your next vacay? Let Black Travel Tik Tok be your guide.
The video-driven social networking service is not just for hopping on the latest dance craze. There is a vast Black travel Tik Tok community curating experiences and sharing intel on everything from the best brunch spots to staying safe as a Black traveler.
With a whopping one billion monthly users on the platform, it can be tough to sift through so much info. So Travel Noire did it for you. We found 25 of the top Black travel accounts dropping all the gems you need to score the best deals on flights, hotels, and resorts, as well as advice for family or solo travelers. Looking for luxury on a budget? We’ve got that covered too. Read on to plan your next getaway.
1. The Rich Aunt
@therichauntny
I flew myself to this places, not accepting anything less tho 😂😂 #therichaunt #flewedout #blacktravel #foryou #fyp
Go on a water picnic in Puerto Rico, experience a dinner in the Greek skies, and travel with the Rich Aunt to get her hair braided in Rwanda.
2. Saintsw0rld
@saintsw0rld
Reply to @realestking4 Dont sleep on Mexico. #saintsworld #traveltiktok #blacktravel #blacktravelblogger #tiktoktravel #mexicotravel #mexico🇲🇽
Artist Saint takes followers along on luxurious and exotic vacations, dropping valuable tips with each getaway.
3. Lilmsawkward
@lilmsawkward
Reply to @ceeflowers1 my tips on staying safe and not sticking out. #traveltiktok #blacktravel #solotravel #nomad
Alexa Renee went viral for sharing her tips on how to remain safe while traveling as a Black woman. She also shares other valuable resources like how to overcome language barriers.
4. Thetraveltauruss
@thetraveltauruss
Gate 1 Travel has this deal! #thetraveltaurus #traveldeals #travelitaly #traveltuscany #budgettravel
Thetraveltauruss highlights inclusive travel deals. Recent bargains include an eight-day Italian vacation with flights for only $599.
5. Kirabarbielife
@kirabarbielife
Is This Greece or Mexico? #tiktokhotel #luxuryhotel #VisionBoard #dreamvacation #luxurytravel #tiktoktravel #blacktravel #tulummexico #tulum
Find everything you need to know as a digital nomad or solo traveler on the kirabarbielife platform.
6. ThePTONomad
@theptonomad
Whenever I move this is always my first google search #fyp #Destinationdepop #blackandproud #theptonomad
The PTO Nomad is the spot for what you need to know about navigating the world safely on your personal time off.
7. Melanated Nomads
@melanatednomads
Welcome to Black Travel & Leisure! #fyp #traveltiktok #blacktravel #foryoupage #thailand #girlstrip #travel #traveltips #blacktravelblogger
Follow this Black girl magic duo as they eat their way through countries like Thailand and Sint Maarten.
8. Chidiashley
@chidiashley
Uluwatu Bali is always a good idea! #bali #luxurylife #luxury #travelgoals #blackgirlmagic #blackwomeninluxury #blacktravel #uluwatu #traveltips
Chidi Ashley owns a luxury travel agency that specializes in bucket list travel experiences.
9. Travellingtuesdays
@travellingtuesdays
If “go see it for yourself” was the title of my movie #travel #travelinspo #travelthrowback #vibing
Abena dishes out solo and budget travel advice.
10. Highontrice
@highontrice
Outdoorsy but add a little ✨luxury✨ #fyp #foryou #viral #bali #airbnbfinds
Latrice is a self-described solo traveling queen, curating a digital diary.
11. Candaceabroad
@candaceabroad
You can do it put your back into it! 💷🇬🇧 #london #londonthingstodo #londontown #londonhotspots #londontiktok #londontok #becauseimalondoner #ldn
Candace is your go-to blogger for all things London.
12. Morgsvstheworld
@morgsvstheworld
#dmvtiktok #dmvdateideas #dmvdatenight #dcdateideas #dcdatenight #dcdate #dctiktok #thingstododmv #thingstododc #dmvcheck #dccheck #washingtondc #christmasindc
Get all the deets on date night ideas and food spots in the DMV from Morgan.
13. Queenjazzyjazzz
@queenjazzyjazzz
It’s the little things that just amaze me sometimes living here 🥺 #fyp #blacktravelblogger #japan #fypシ #tokyo #travel #traveltiktok
Jazz recently moved to Tokyo, Japan, and has been filling followers in on her observances as she settles in.
14. Journeyswithkris
@journeyswithkris
I copped my tix to El Salvador for $245! This is how @skyscanner_usa #elsalvador🇸🇻 #blacktraveler #foryou #travelhack #cheaptravel #tiktoktravel
Kris is a solo globetrotter from Cameroon who has traveled to 19 countries and 26 cities over a five-year span. All while holding down a full-time job.
15. Topflightfamily
@topflightfamily
Royalton Bavaro in Punta Cana is the 16th resort we visited as part of our #21resortsin2021 project!#familytravel #travelwithkids
Join the Sognonvi family as they attempt to visit 21 resorts in 2021.
16. Thatmiagirl15
@thatmiagirl15
The Perfect Little Getaway House 🏡 | #fyp #traveltiktoks #getawayhouseatl #tinycabininthewoods #blacktravelblogger #getawayhousepartner #viraltiktok
Mia is your virtual travel bestie, sharing hidden gems and tips for wanderlusts.
17. i_barry
@i_barry
It could all be so simple. #travel #bucketlist #travelbucketlist #onelife #yolo
Don’t sleep on the men of TikTok. Ibrahima Barry is one of the guys dispensing travel tips and inspiration.
18. Alexandriatribble
@alexandriatribble
Let’s get vaccinated and back to vacation! Check out more info with Public Goods Project #covidvaccine #vacinated #travel #blacktravel #ad
Alexandria Tribble is a trip designer promoting vaccinated vacations as part of traveling safely and responsibly.
19. Gopharitravels
@gopharitravels
It’s built around a tidal pool 😍🇿🇦 #southafricatravel #gophari #travelblogger #travelsouthafrica #tiktoksouthafrica #fypsouthafrica #fickspool
Gophari helps travelers get to know South Africa on a deeper level.
20. Molifetravels
@molifetravels
Forever friend💞✈️ #furbaby #petsoftiktok #pets #molifetravels #traveltiktok #travel #fyp #viral #foryou #pomeranian #bestfriend #happy #f
Follow Mo’s solo travels with the occasional appearance by her fur baby.
21. Walkwithdevwalker
@walkwithdevwalker
@lasverandashotelvillas #blacktravelblogger #travelblogger #luxuryhotel #covid19travel #covidtravel #blackwomentravel #roatan #blacktravelfeed #travel
Dev Walker is your source for everything related to affordable luxury.
22. Packslight
@packslight
the daily salsa lessons in Parque Mexico tho 💃🏽 te amo CDMX #remotework #digitalnomad
Gabby Beckford is a full-time travel influencer, encouraging young people to pursue opportunities abroad.
23. Venturewithv
@venturewithv
Hidden Gem in #DC #lounge #bar #hiddengems #washingtondc #dmv #thingstodoindc #arcadebar #fun #summer2021 #travelguide #memorialday #maryland
Victoria Waller specializes in group trips and spontaneous travel.
24. Farahlovely
@_farahlovely
Enjoy the life, enjoy the drinks 🥰 #brunchqueen #orlandobrunch #brunch #foodie #orlandofoodie #orlandoflorida #foodtiktok #UltaBeautyatTarget #fyp
Farah is Orlando’s self-proclaimed brunch queen.
25. Lifeonabanjo
@lifeonabanjo
This place is a MUST VISIT hidden gem in New Orleans #thingstodoinneworleans #nolatiktokers #neworleansfoodie #neworleanscheck #travelfoodies
Laolu Onabanjo brings you bougie on a budget.