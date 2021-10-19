15 Things To Keep In Mind Before Heading To Santorini And The Greek Islands

The Greek Islands are a place that when you see the photos in Santorini, you instantly want to be there. And while Santorini is only one of many islands, it’s usually high on Black travelers’ lists— and travelers in general.

But, before you head to the Greek Islands, there are some things you should know to make your trip as seamless as possible. We’ve rounded up this list of things— some lessons— that we learned after traveling around the country.

This is not to say that each lesson or item will apply to you, but there is sure to be something on here that will prove helpful as you plan your adventure. Oh, and don’t forget to tag us in your amazing photos, too!