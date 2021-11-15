These Are The 15 Best African Universities For Foreign Students

Looking to study abroad? We’ve compiled this list of the 15 best African universities for African-Americans who have dreams of studying on the continent.

Studying abroad can be a meaningful and rewarding experience. It allows you to get in touch with different cultures and realities. In other words, it can give you valuable experience in your future life as well as your professional career.

According to NASFA, a nonprofit association dedicated to international education and exchange, the number of U.S. students studying abroad for credit during the 2018-2019 academic year grew 1.6% from 341,751 students to 347,099 students. This represents about 1.8% of all U.S. students enrolled at institutions of higher education in the United States, and about 10% of U.S. graduates. A recent survey found that almost 40% of companies surveyed missed international business opportunities because of a lack of internationally competent personnel.

The institution also polled that, although the diversity of study abroad participation has increased in recent years, minority students are still greatly underrepresented in study abroad. African-American students accounted for 6.4% of US students abroad between 2018-2019, which means that there’s a potential to make those numbers grow over the next years.

In the same survey, African universities represent 3.9% of U.S. students destinations.

The list was compiled by QS World University Rankings 2022, based on six key ranking indicators: academic reputation, employer reputation, facult to student ratio, citations per faculty, international faculty ratio and international student ratio.

Here are the 15 best African universities, according to QS World University Rankings 2022: