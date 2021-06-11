Photo Credit: Getty Images
10 Insanely Cheap European Destinations
Europe is a fun travel destination, but depending on which countries you visit, it can get expensive. There are cheap European destinations that you can travel to that are more budget-friendly, and just as fun as Paris and London.
If you’re looking to save a few coins while running up your passport stamps, here are the 10 most affordable destinations in Europe:
1. Ljubljana, Slovenia
Ljubljana is Slovenia’s capital and largest city. It’s known as a hidden gem city that will leave quite the impression. It’s lively, photogenic, and a place you don’t have to do much in.
Ljubljana has many museums, including the National Museum of Slovenia, but one of the best things to do is head to The Dragon Bridge. It’s a free attraction where you can take some pretty dope pictures and take in the views of the city.
2. Belgrade, Serbia
Serbia is relatively cheap compared to Western European countries. From accommodations, food, and transportation, your bank accounts will love you.
If you’re wondering what to do, you don’t want to miss the Belgrade Fortress. It’s the city’s most iconic landmark and the entrance fee is less than $5!
3. Glasgow, Scotland
Glasgow is a port city on the River Clyde in Scotland’s western Lowlands. The city is known for its rich history and architecture. Today, it’s a national cultural hub, home to institutions including the Scottish Opera, Scottish Ballet, and National Theatre of Scotland.
Glasgow is cheap comparably to other places in the United Kingdom as it provides free admission to some of the most iconic attractions, including the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum, and the Gallery of Modern Art.
4. Bucharest, Romania
Bucharest is not only a beautiful and cheap city, but you don’t have to worry about the crowds.
For less than $2, you can visit the Curtea Veche Palace, or spend the day at Herastrau Park: Bucharest’s largest and popular park where people spend relaxing.
5. Corfu, Greece
Corfu is an island off Greece’s northwest coast in the Ionian Sea. Its cultural heritage reflects years spent under Venetian, French and British rule before it was united with Greece in 1864.
It’s one of the most beautiful and romantic islands of the Ionian island group. From lush green hills to noble mansions and its stunning beaches, Corfu will not disappoint.
6. Berlin, Germany
Berlin ranks as the second-largest city proper in Europe after London with a total population of 3.7 million people. Germany’s capital city has a rich history and being the capital of one of the most progressive nations in the world.
Not only is there so much to do in the city, but there’s a lot to see for free, including the East Side Gallery, where street artists have found a perfect canvas on what’s left of the inner Berlin Wall.
7. Split, Croatia
Split is one of Croatia’s most popular cities and the best part about this picturesque city is that it’s affordable.
During your visit, head to Old Town where the cobblestone streets meet the ruins of Diocletian’s Palace, which is free to explore. Other free attractions include hiking the Marjan Hill and watching the sunset over the Adriatic Sea.
8. Granada, Spain
For budget travelers, Spain is always a good idea in Europe as it tends to be a cheaper option.
You can walk around the enchanting city and find great food and drinks for less than $5.
9. Vienna, Austria
Vienna is one of Europe’s most visited cities and has a lot of charm and rich history.
To explore Vienna on a budget, head to St. Stephen’s Cathedral because it’s free. Attractions like the House of Music and the Museum of Applied Arts have discounted prices for specific dates and times.
10. Istanbul, Turkey
With countless landmarks and activities ranging from the traditional—such as smoking a hookah—to the more modern, like visiting high-end clubs, you’ll find you never have an empty itinerary in Istanbul.
You can walk around the city to see beautiful landmarks, including the Roman Hippodrome and the Egyptian obelisks, for free.