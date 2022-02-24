10 Hard-To-Beat Reasons That Keep Black Expats In Panama

When moving abroad, Black expats must always keep at the front of their minds the way they will be received and treated in the host country. This hurdle sometimes makes or breaks the idea of making the jump in the first place. The great thing about Panama is that Black expats are part of a wider African diaspora in Panama and so often feel at home and comfortable in the country.

Afro-Panamanian culture can be found across the country. Typically, the Afro-Panamanian presence is most felt in the towns and cities of Colón, Cristóbal, and Balboa, as well as in the Río Abajo area of Panama City.