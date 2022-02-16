Photo Credit: TN
10 Essentials To Help You Travel In Style Like Ashanti
No R&B playlist would be complete without having a few records from R&B star Ashanti in the mix! The singer’s music and fashion style have been admired for years and now you can add a few pieces of the superstar’s wardrobe to your collection.
When you’re putting together your outfits for your next travel getaway, dress like Ashanti by grabbing these 10 items to your fit check.
1. Fendi Swimwear
If you follow Ashanti on Instagram, you know this queen loves visiting the beach and staying poolside while traveling. Get like her and cop this Fendi swimsuit so that you can stay fly while by the water. The iconic Fendi monogram design pairs great with different color cover-ups and sandals.
2. A Coat From Daniel's Leather
Ashanti always finds the perfect way to mesh her eye-catching style with a beautifully designed coat from Daniel’s Leather. The New York-owned company provides the finest in faux fur and leathers, bringing dramatic color schemes and innovative designs together. We love the custom red fur and leather coat they made for her with the matching fur headband. If you’re headed on vacation somewhere a little cold, grab one of these coats to stunt like Ashanti.
3. Versace Sweatshirt
While traveling between destinations, comfort is a must whether you’re traveling by plane or car. Stay comfortable like Ashanti with a Versace crewneck sweatshirt. Pair the sweatshirt with your favorite sneakers and shades and prepare for takeoff to your next getaway.
4. Reversible Burberry Vintage Jacket
There’s nothing like a good trench coat especially when it’s from Burberry. You can remake Ashanti’s look with the Cotton and Vintage Check Car Coat. The great thing about this jacket is that it’s reversible, so you can switch it up between the solid, camel-colored and the brand’s archival vintage check.
5. Bottega Veneta Rubber Slides
Keep your feet in Bottega like Ashanti with these Slider Rubber Slides. Although Ashanti paired them with pink and yellow swimwear, the slides come in a variety of colors. They also have multiple slide designs for you to choose from so you can find the perfect pair that matches your style for your trip.
6. Celine Shades
Protect your eyes from the sun in style like Ashanti with a pair of oversized, square frame sunglasses from Celine. These shades come in black so you can wear them with any outfit while you’re traveling.
7. Shedian Jewelz Rings
Keep your bling on point like Ashanti while traveling with some rings and hand jewelry from Shedian Jewelz. They have a variety of rings at different price ranges that you can either dress up or wear with a casual outfit. Sheridan also has exquisite hand jewelry pieces perfect for a fancy date night or upscale event while you’re on your getaway.
8. Jennifer Le Boots
Ashanti loves a good black-on-black look and we love how she wears the Leopard Mesh X Fox Fur Runway Boots from Jennifer Le. These boots are perfect for black on black looks and can also be paired with other colors as you piece together your vacay outfits. These boots feature a cascade of hand-cut and sewn fox fur and are a limited edition shoe.
9. Chanel T-Shirt
We’ve noticed Ashanti likes to be comfortable when commuting from place to place and nothing is comfier than a simple black tee. If you can get a black Chanel tee like Ashanti, grab a pair of shades and a sunhat and you and the R&B star will be twinning on your next trip.
10. Tie Dye High Waist Joggers
If you’re like Ashanti, then you like all of the pretty little things in life. Match her fly by grabbing the Sage Green Tie Dye High Waist Jogger set from Pretty Little Thing. This set is inexpensive, cute, and perfect for staying fashionable while walking through the airport.